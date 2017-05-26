3 things to watch on Day 110 of the Nevada Legislature

Marijuana tax, collective bargaining and a deadline day mark the 110th day of the Nevada Legislature.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 109 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval delivers his final State of the State address at the Legislative Building in Carson City on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, tells state workers he will work to help restore past wage cuts at a rally at the Nevada Legislature on Friday. Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are three things to watch on day 110 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Second house passage. Non-exempt bills must receive passage from their second house by midnight, or they die. Expect a long and hectic day as the Nevada Legislature begins its final sprint to the finish.

2. Marijuana tax. The proposed 10 percent excise tax on retail marijuana sales makes up a key part of Gov. Brian Sandoval’s recommended budget. Senate Bill 487, sponsored by Senate Revenue and Economic Development, is scheduled for a Senate floor vote.

3. Collective bargaining. Democrats are pushing ahead with collective bargaining for state workers. Senate Bill 486, sponsored by Senate Government Affairs, is scheduled for a work session in the same committee.

