3 things to watch on day 115 of the Nevada Legislature

Health benefits, child care and potential vetoes highlight the 115th day of the Nevada Legislature.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 115 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblyman William McCurdy during a legislative hearing about Assembly Bill 277, at the Grant Sawyer State Office Building in Las Vegas on Friday, March 31, 2017. (Brett Le Blanc/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bleblancphoto

Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, speaks at a rally opposing Education Savings Accounts at the Nevada Legislature in Carson City on Monday, March 20, 2017. (Sean Whaley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Pahrump Valley Times Nevada Governor Sandoval

Here are three things to watch on day 115 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Health benefits. Assemblyman William McCurdy II, D-Las Vegas, started with a $15 an hour minimum wage and amended Assembly Bill 175 down to putting insurance requirements on employers paying below $8.25 an hour. The bill is scheduled for the Senate Commerce, Labor and Energy.

2. Child-care regulations. Senate Bill 189 would increase regulations on child-care providers, including those watching fewer than five children. The proposal by Sen. Joyce Woodhouse, D-Henderson, is on tap in Assembly Health and Human Services.

3. Veto watch. Is Gov. Brian Sandoval itching to veto Democrat proposals after Monday’s last-minute hearing on Education Savings Accounts? How many bills he vetoes will offer hints about how the last few days of session play out.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.