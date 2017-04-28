3 things to watch on day 82 of the Nevada Legislature

Here are three things to watch on day 82 of the 2017 legislative session:
1. National Guard protections. A National Guard member of another state who works in Nevada would have his or her job protected if ordered to active service under Assembly Bill 337. The proposal by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Government Affairs.
2. Marriage by mayor. Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, wants to allow mayors to perform marriages, but prevent them from accepting a fee. Senate Bill 279 is up in Assembly Judiciary.
3. Child care priority. Senate Bill 326 would require child care facilities to give priority to children whose parents are active duty military members. The proposal by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, is up in Assembly Health and Human Services.
