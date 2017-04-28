3 things to watch on day 82 of the Nevada Legislature

National Guard protections, marriage by mayor and child care priorities highlight day 82 of the Nevada Legislature.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 82

Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, listens to Sen. Joseph Hardy, R-Boulder City, during a Senate Health and Human Services committee meeting at the Nevada Legislature session on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017, in Carson City. Benjamin Hager Las Vegas Review-Journal @benjaminhphoto

Nevada National Guard soldiers Spc. Sean Grube, left, Pv2. Reinani Baranowski and Pfc. Bryson Mook patrols at McCarran International Airport with Metro Officer Larry Mook on Friday, Dec. 30, 2016. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Nevada Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden. Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal

Here are three things to watch on day 82 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. National Guard protections. A National Guard member of another state who works in Nevada would have his or her job protected if ordered to active service under Assembly Bill 337. The proposal by Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Government Affairs.

2. Marriage by mayor. Sen. James Settelmeyer, R-Minden, wants to allow mayors to perform marriages, but prevent them from accepting a fee. Senate Bill 279 is up in Assembly Judiciary.

3. Child care priority. Senate Bill 326 would require child care facilities to give priority to children whose parents are active duty military members. The proposal by Sen. Pat Spearman, D-North Las Vegas, is up in Assembly Health and Human Services.

