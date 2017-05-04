3 things to watch on day 88 of the Nevada Legislature

Cash for filming, new schools for victims of bullying and ex-felons on juries highlight the 88th day of the Nevada Legislature.

Sen. Mark Manendo, center, and Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, right, discuss Senate Bill 259 requiring ignition interlocks for DUI offenders at a press conference Friday, March 17, 2017 in Carson City. (Sandra Chereb/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, speaks at a ceremony honoring veterans at 2017 Veterans and Military Day at the Legislature, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @victorjoecks

Here are three things to watch on day 88 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. Cash for Hollywood. Assembly Bill 492 would allocate $10 million a year in transferable tax credits for companies to film in Nevada. Assembly Ways and Means will consider the bill it’s sponsoring in the 8 a.m. meeting.

2. Bullying. Parents of bullied students would be able to move their child to a different public school under Assembly Bill 292. The proposal by Assemblyman Richard Carrillo, D-Las Vegas, is up in Senate Education.

3. Ex-felons on juries. Sen. Majority Leader Aaron Ford, D-Las Vegas, wants to allow some felons to vote and serve on juries after being released from prison. Senate Bill 125 is up in Assembly Corrections, Parole, and Probation at 8 a.m.

