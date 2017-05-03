3 things to watch on Legislative Session Day 87

Two bills by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, and one to shield the names of retired pensioners, highlight day 87 in the Nevada Legislature.

3 things to watch for on Legislative Session Day 87 (Victor Joecks/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Assemblywoman Julia Ratti, D-Sparks. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Here are three things to watch on day 87 of the 2017 legislative session:

1. PERS secrecy. Sen. Julia Ratti, D-Sparks, wants to prevent the public from finding out the names of retirees collecting public pensions. Senate Bill 384 is up in Assembly Government Affairs.

2. Prescription drugs. Senate Bill 265 would require pharmaceutical companies to disclose propriety financial information. The proposal by Sen. Yvanna Cancela, D-Las Vegas, will be in Senate Health and Human Services.

3. Money for Planned Parenthood. The Nevada Legislature would create and fund an account for local governments and nonprofits to provide family planning services, under a plan from Cancela. Senate Bill 122 also prohibits organizations receiving funding from requiring parental consent for minors receiving family planning services. It’s up in Assembly Health and Human Services.

