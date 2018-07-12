Kavanaugh’s nomination brings out Democrat Chicken Littles

Liberal reaction to Brett Kavanagh’s Supreme Court nomination would be more believable if some of their past apocalyptic predictions had come true.

Liberal reaction to Brett Kavanagh’s Supreme Court nomination would be more believable if some of the left’s previous apocalyptic predictions had come true.

Start with the environment. For decades, leftist intellectuals have assured the public that the obliteration of mankind is just years away.

“Population will inevitably and completely outstrip whatever small increases in food supplies we make,” predicted Paul Ehrlich in 1970. “The death rate will increase until at least 100-200 million people per year will be starving to death during the next ten years.”

In 1968, Ehrlich wrote the best-selling book “The Population Bomb.” It predicted “hundreds of millions of people,” including 65 million Americans, would starve to death in the 1970s. Nope. And Ehrlich wasn’t alone in predicting a pending environmental catastrophe.

“Man must stop pollution and conserve his resources, not merely to enhance existence but to save the race from intolerable deterioration and possible extinction,” wrote The New York Times editors in 1970.

“The world has been chilling sharply for about twenty years,” said ecologist Kenneth Watt in 1970. “If present trends continue, the world will be about four degrees colder for the global mean temperature in 1990, but eleven degrees colder in the year 2000,” Watt declared. “This is about twice what it would take to put us into an ice age.”

Today, it’s not ice that’s going to wipe out humanity. It’s President Donald Trump’s decision last year to pull out of the Paris Climate Accords, which will cause the planet to burn.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called that decision “a grave threat to our planet’s future.” The liberal vox.com, one of the most trafficked news sites in the country, warned withdrawal could lead to “mass extinction.”

Life’s hardly worth living anyway ever since Republicans destroyed the internet by repealing net neutrality a month ago.

“Reversing #NetNeutrality would be a nightmare for consumers. But it would also be a death knell for competition, innovation and creativity in America,” tweeted Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

“I’m supporting legislation to #SaveTheInternet and protect Nevadans from this reckless move,” tweeted Rep. Jacky Rosen.

Republicans killed the internet. Quick: Call the paramedics and see if they can revive it. Oh wait. The internet’s still here. That’s not surprising given that “net neutrality” didn’t even exist until 2015. Who knew that innovation and creativity in America started just three years ago?

Then there are the claims about last year’s Republican tax cut bill.

“Working families are already on the ropes — and this #GOPTaxScam is another punch in the gut,” tweeted Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. Sen. Cory Booker, D-New Jersey said, “It’s irresponsible, reckless, unjust and just plain cruel.”

Yes, getting more money in your paycheck is definitely the equivalent of being physically assaulted. Please stop torturing people by letting them keep more of their own money.

This isn’t the fringe of the Democrat Party crying wolf. These are its leaders, including likely frontrunners for its 2020 presidential nomination. Unsurprisingly, Democrats have turned to this tired tactic to attack Kavanaugh.

“The nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh will threaten the lives of millions of Americans for decades to come,” tweeted former Virginia governor and Democratic National Committee chair Terry McAuliffe.

Yawn. Where have you heard that before? It’s an especially ironic claim when what worries liberals the most is that Roe v. Wade might be overturned. That case has led to more than 50 million dead babies. In fact, a conservative majority on the Supreme Court wouldn’t outlaw abortion even if the justices consider a case involving Roe. At most, they would return abortion and other issues to the states and their legislative branches for consideration, which is where they belong.

If that happens, it’ll give Democrats a whole ‘nother chance to shriek that Republicans are going to cause everyone to die.

