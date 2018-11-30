Reaction to Trump tweet shows media’s double standard on climate change

The media has spent the last week mocking Donald Trump for something it does routinely.

FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2018 file photo, President Donald Trump talks with Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom, left, as California Gov. Jerry Brown listens during a visit to a neighborhood impacted by the Camp wildfire in Paradise, Calif. For US governors, including 19 taking office early next year, fires, floods and other climate-related emergencies could become top policy concerns. For some, the concern is often trying to curtail global warming. But other leaders also have taken steps to mitigate damage from future disasters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

After a brief delay to let a downpour pass, volunteers resume their search for human remains at a mobile home park in Paradise, Calif., Friday, Nov. 23, 2018. A team from Orange County in Southern California is among several teams conducting a second search of a mobile home park after the deadly Camp wildfire torched part of Butte County in Northern California. Task force leader Craig Covey, in blue jacket at center, says his team is doing a second search because there are outstanding reports of missing people whose last known address was at the mobile home park. (AP Photo/Kathleen Ronayne)

File - In this Nov. 18, 2018 file photo, volunteer members of an El Dorado County search and rescue team search the ruins of a home, looking for human remains, in Paradise, Calif., following a wildfire. Authorities have deployed a powerful tool to aid in their race to identify the remains of 77 bodies burned in the deadly wildfire that ripped through Northern California: Rapid DNA testing that produces results in just two hours. But the technology that can match DNA to bone fragments in as little as two hours is only as effective as the numbers of people who show up to give a sample, and so far there are not nearly enough volunteers. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala, File)

Volunteer members of an El Dorado County search and rescue team search the ruins of a home and vehicle, looking for human remains, in Paradise, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, following a Northern California wildfire. (AP Photo/Sudhin Thanawala)

FILE - In this Friday, Nov. 16, 2018 file photo, A search and rescue dog searches for human remains at the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif. Rain in the forecast starting Wednesday, Nov. 21, could aid crews fighting Northern California's deadly wildfire while raising the risk of debris flows and complicating efforts to recover remains. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch Wednesday for the decimated town of Paradise and nearby communities. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2018, file photo, a firefighter searches for human remains in a trailer park destroyed in the Camp Fire, in Paradise, Calif. The massive wildfire that killed dozens of people and destroyed thousands of homes has been fully contained after burning for more than two weeks, authorities said Sunday, Nov. 25. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

File - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, investigators recover human remains at a home burned in the Camp Fire in Magalia, Calif. Authorities have deployed a powerful tool to aid in their race to identify the remains of 77 bodies burned in the deadly wildfire that ripped through Northern California: Rapid DNA testing that produces results in just two hours. But the technology that can match DNA to bone fragments in as little as two hours is only as effective as the numbers of people who show up to give a sample, and so far there are not nearly enough volunteers. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

La senadora Catherine Cortez Masto felicitó al electorado por su participación. Martes 6 de noviembre de 2018, en el Caesars Palace. Foto Frank Alejandre / El Tiempo.

President Donald Trump greets California Gov.-elect Gavin Newsom as he arrives on Air Force One at Beale Air Force Base for a visit to areas impacted by the wildfires, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif., as Gov. Jerry Brown, stands at center. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

FILE - In this Sept. 10, 2018 file photo, Gov. Jerry Brown speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, in Sacramento, Calif. Brown has been named executive chairman of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, a group that measures manmade threats to human existence. The group manages the Doomsday Clock, a visual representation of how close the Bulletin believes the world is to catastrophe brought on by nuclear weapons, climate change and new technologies. The group announced Thursday, Oct. 25 that the Democratic governor leaving office in January will take over leadership of the Bulletin. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

The media have spent the last week mocking President Donald Trump for something they do routinely.

Last week, Trump tweeted, “Brutal and Extended Cold Blast could shatter ALL RECORDS — Whatever happened to Global Warming?”

The mainstream media responded with a collective smirk, lecturing the president on the difference between weather and climate.

Newsweek wrote that Trump’s tweet was “lambasted by scientists” who called him “‘a dangerous clown.’” HuffPost called it “clueless.” First prize for condescension, however, went to CNN’s Anderson Cooper. He directed Trump to NASA’s website for children. “There are pictures,” Anderson said scornfully.

Taken in isolation, it’s a fair critique. Weather is what’s happening right now, while climate is a trend of weather events over time. A snowstorm doesn’t disprove global warming.

But the media only apply that standard to one side of the debate.

California Gov. Jerry Brown repeatedly blamed climate change for this year’s deadly fires. U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto used the Camp Fire to conclude, “Here in the West, we know climate change is real.”

Quick. Bring out the media fact-checkers to educate these imbeciles on the difference between weather and climate. Rumor is NASA has a website with age-appropriate pictures for these feeble minds.

But rather than rebuke them, the media are usually active participants in asserting that climate change caused or exacerbated the latest weather event.

The Washington Post wrote about Brown’s comments, “Here are the facts: Climate change is real, and it’s making California’s wildfires worse.”

Brown’s actions, however, show he knows something else made the fires worse — overgrown forests. In September, he signed two bills overhauling California’s fire management practices, including making it easier to conduct controlled burns.

To its credit, the Los Angeles Times published a detailed critique of Brown’s assertions. It cited University of Colorado climate change specialist Roger Pielke, who called Brown’s rhetoric “noble-cause corruption.” Pielke contends that politicians co-opt high-profile events to make the case for climate change because the science is subtle. Climate science is filled with probabilities, contradictions and wide margins of error. Translated: Scientists don’t know if the doomsday climate scenarios reported by the media as certainties will come true. They haven’t so far.

The L.A. Times article stands out because it’s so rare. News coverage of major natural disasters will often tie the weather event to climate change. A USA Today article linked global warming and the intensity of Hurricane Michael. Columbia Journalism Review, which bills itself as “The voice of journalism,” wrote, “Yes, Hurricane Michael is a climate change story.” The New York Times has tried blaming climate change for East Coast tornadoes.

Pick one. Either Trump is justified in using unusually cold weather to make fun of global warming, or liberal politicians and reporters shouldn’t use weather events to discuss climate change. You can’t have it both ways.

The mainstream media can’t even cover the weather without revealing their liberal bias.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.