VICTOR JOECKS: 5 dead babies show abortion’s brutality

AP/ Gregory Bull

If abortion activists had to talk about what abortion actually entailed, support for killing preborn babies would drop precipitously.

On Tuesday, Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising detailed how it obtained the bodies of more than 100 aborted babies. Terrisa Bukovinac, the group’s executive director, said she recently went to protest at an abortion clinic in Washington, D.C. She and a friend saw a truck from a medical waste company. They approached the driver and asked if he knew what the boxes contained.

“After he said no, we told him: dead babies,” she said at a news conference. “The driver was visibly shaken.”

After confirming the boxes were from the abortion clinic, they received permission to take the boxes and give the babies a proper burial. As they unpacked the boxes, they made a gruesome discovery.

She said there were 110 babies that appeared to have been killed during the first trimester of pregnancy. That’s horrific enough. But there were also five babies that appeared to have been killed during the third trimester. They contacted the police because partial-birth abortion is illegal under federal law. D.C. police took the bodies but have said they didn’t find “anything criminal in nature.” Partial-birth abortion isn’t illegal under local law.

The photos of those five dead babies show why that’s such a moral outrage.

One dead baby girl has her knees tucked near her forehead. Her right arm is curled in. Her right eye is partial open and she’s biting her lip. But that’s not what sticks out.

The top of her head — the part that should be covered with hair — is missing. Gone. Presumably ripped away by the abortionist who killed her.

“This baby appears to be somewhere between 28-30 weeks gestational age, with evidence of deep lacerations to the posterior neck, which presumably correlates to the method of abortion used to end her life,” Dr. Kendra Kolb, a neonatologist, told Live Action News.

One baby boy appeared to have been between 28 to 32 weeks along. He was likely viable outside the womb. A second baby girl was found in pieces. Her innocent body ripped apart.

“She has evidence of both dismemberment of her upper extremity, decapitation and organ evisceration as the result of this unimaginably brutal procedure,” Kolb said.

Words can’t describe the horror those pictures show. They are images that make you want to vomit, break down in tears and cry out in anger simultaneously. I find myself unable to look at the pictures for more than the briefest of glances. I selfishly hope the images leave my mind, even as the brutality they show burns its way deeper in.

That is the reality of abortion.

Little wonder, then, that most abortion supporters talk so little about abortion. It’s about being “pro-choice.” It’s a woman’s — er, birthing person’s — right to control her body. It’s “reproductive care” or “health care.” Anything to avoid detailing what abortion entails.

Abortion supporters rely on euphemisms because accurately describing abortion or even showing its aftermath are devastating arguments against abortion.

Victor Joecks' column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.