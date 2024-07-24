VICTOR JOECKS: 8 questions Kamala Harris needs to answer

As Kamala Harris reintroduces herself the public — yet again — here are 8 questions she needs to answer.

VICTOR JOECKS: The elites who hate the elites are the elites America needs

Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for President as the presumptive Democratic candidate during an event at West Allis Central High School, Tuesday, July 23, 2024, in West Allis, Wis. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

After spending years claiming Donald Trump is a threat to democracy, Democrats forced out the presidential candidate their voters selected.

In a letter on X on Sunday, President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the presidential race. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris. She is now the presumptive Democratic nominee.

As Harris reintroduces herself to the public, here are eight questions she needs to answer:

1. For years, Harris defended Biden when questioned about his physical and mental health. In February, Harris said, “Our president is in good shape, in good health and is ready to lead in our second term.” As the public now knows, that wasn’t true. Were you honest with Americans about Biden’s health?

2. The national mainstream media is already hyping Harris’ sex as if it’s a qualification, not a description. “Harris could become the first female president,” an Associated Press headline said. Please do what Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson said she couldn’t and answer this simple question. What is a woman? A related question: Do you support boys and men competing against girls and women in K-12 and collegiate sports?

3. During Biden’s tenure, inflation soared, topping 9 percent in June 2022. The public is stressed about prices at the grocery store and the gas pump. Affording a home seems like an impossibility for many. Did Biden’s massive spending bills, such as the American Rescue Plan, contribute to rampant inflation?

4. Biden put you in charge of the southern border. Under your leadership, millions of illegal immigrants have entered the country. They’ve overwhelmed liberal cities such as Chicago, Denver and Washington, D.C. Last year, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the influx of illegal immigrants would “destroy” his city. If you couldn’t solve the border crisis over the past four years, how will you solve it as president?

5. A major faction on the left is openly antisemitic. After Hamas terrorists murdered around 1,200 people in Israel on Oct. 7, many Democrats attacked Israel for defending itself. Pro-Hamas rioters took over college campuses, spouting genocidal slogans and threatening Jewish students. In March, Harris called for an “immediate cease-fire” in Gaza even though Hamas still holds American hostages. Who is morally responsible for the destruction in Gaza: the Hamas terrorists who attacked Israel or Israel for defending herself?

6. In 2020, you applauded Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti’s move to reduce the police budget by $150 million. Garcetti later reversed course and pushed for more spending. In 2020, you promoted a bail fund in Minnesota that bailed out a man who then committed murder, according to police. What should be done to reduce crime?

7. When running for president in 2020, you supported “Medicare for all” and banning fracking. Do you still hold those positions?

8. More than 90 percent of Harris’ staffers have left since she began serving as vice-president amid numerous reports that Harris is a horrible boss. In 2021, The Washington Post wrote, “Harris would refuse to wade into briefing materials prepared by staff members, then berate employees when she appeared unprepared.” Are your ex-employees lying or are you a terrible leader?

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.