VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden

Joe Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., shake hands after a Democratic presidential primary debate in September 2019. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Kamala Harris once accused Joe Biden of being a racist who touched women inappropriately. Now, she’s his vice-presidential running mate.

It’s amazing how access to power changes a politician’s opinion. As the past four years have demonstrated, this inconsistency isn’t limited to one party. Since the national media won’t dwell on what Harris said about Biden, let’s reminiscence.

Many pundits once considered Harris, the junior senator from California, the front-runner for the Democratic presidential nominee. She never lived up to the hype but did have some highlights. Her best moment came during the first debate when she savaged Biden, repeatedly implying that he was a racist, in starkly personal terms.

She said it was “hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on segregation of race in this county.” She attacked him for opposing forced busing.

“You know, there was a little girl in California who was part of the second class to integrate her public schools, and she was bused to school every day and that little girl was me,” she said. Late in the exchange, she insinuated that Biden opposed integrating schools.

Harris did start that exchange by telling Biden, “I do not believe you are a racist.” That was the equivalent of your spouse saying, “I’m not upset,” before listing all the things he or she is angry about.

Turns out Harris doesn’t think someone praising segregationists is so bad if the person doing it is her ticket to higher office.

Early in the campaign, Harris was asked about women who accused Biden of touching them inappropriately. That list has at least two Nevada connections. Former Nevada Assemblywoman Lucy Flores accused Biden of smelling her hair and giving her a “big slow” kiss without consent. Caitlyn Caruso, who was 19 at the time, said Biden placed his hand on her thigh during a UNLV event four years ago. She said he left his hand there even as she squirmed in discomfort.

“I believe them, and I respect them being able to tell their story and having the courage to do it,” Harris said last year when asked about those allegations.

Don’t expect her to maintain that stance. Undoubtedly, Harris also will be Biden’s attack dog if the sexual assault allegations made by Tara Reade resurface.

Whether you think Reade’s story is true or not, her accusation is notably stronger than the one made by Christine Blasey Ford against Brett Kavanaugh. For instance, there are records that Reade worked in Biden’s office. Aside from Ford’s testimony, there’s no evidence she and Kavanaugh were at a party together. Harris, however, said, she “believed” Ford’s testimony and called her a “profile in courage.” Don’t expect Harris to say anything similar about Reade.

It’s almost like “believe all women” was a cynical political tactic rather than a deeply held principle.

You may never know what Harris really thinks about Biden. But this flip-flopping reveals plenty about her character — or lack thereof.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.