VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Las Vegas, he needs to answer this question

Donald Trump is finally coming back to Las Vegas. Before Republicans hand him their presidential nomination, there’s one question they should want him to answer.

Former President Donald Trump speaks during an event with Joe Lombardo, Clark County sheriff and Republican candidate for Nevada governor, and Republican Nevada Senate candidate Adam Laxalt, Friday, July 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (John Locher/AP Photo)

Donald Trump is finally coming back to Las Vegas. Before Republicans hand him their presidential nomination, there’s one question they should demand he answer.

On Saturday, Trump is scheduled to make his first visit to Nevada. He’s going to be at Fervent Calvary Chapel, speaking at a volunteer recruitment event. He’s only the second major Republican presidential candidate to come here. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke at the Basque Fry recently and did a book event in Las Vegas before he was officially in the race. I hope other candidates will follow their lead. The flight isn’t that long, folks.

Trump started the race in a dominant position, and he remains the front-runner. The Real Clear Politics polling average gives him a 32-point advantage over DeSantis. Trump has always had a lead, but it hasn’t always been so large. DeSantis was within 16 points at the end of March. Then New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg had Trump arrested on trumped-up charges.

In reaction to this banana republic-like action, Republicans rallied to Trump. His advantage grew to more than 30 points. Though they reveal an enormous double standard, the federal charges that Trump is now facing are more serious. His June indictment, however, didn’t move his poll numbers much.

Trump’s campaign rests on an aura of inevitability. He has even floated the idea of skipping the August Republican debate.

That would be unfortunate because here’s one question every Republican should want to hear him answer: Mr. Trump, you argue that the 2020 election was stolen. You have repeatedly talked about this during your 2024 campaign. For instance, in Michigan last month, you said, “We don’t really (have) real elections, we have fake elections.” Understandably, you have denounced the charges you’re facing as “election interference.” Given what you believe, if you couldn’t win in 2020 — when you were running the government — how are you going to win in 2024? Are Democrats and the deep state going to take it easy on you this time around?

The more you care about Trump, you more you should be interested in this answer. The presidency should be high enough stakes. Joe Biden’s economy is a mess. The border is a disaster. Biden projects weakness and incompetence around the world.

But Trump’s very freedom may also be at stake here. There’s a real possibility that — absent a pardon — Trump will die in jail.

The biggest priority for Trump’s biggest fans should be nominating a Republican who maximizes the party’s chances of winning the White House. Trump has provided scant evidence that it’s him.

You can think the charges against him are politically motivated — I do — and recognize they will hurt him with swing voters. You can agree with the election problems outlined in Mollie Hemingway’s book “Rigged” and understand swing voters aren’t interested in a grievance tour. They want someone who can help them with tomorrow’s problems.

You can appreciate Trump’s many accomplishments as president and think it’s time for a new generation of leadership.

Primaries for non-incumbents aren’t coronations. If Trump can’t provide a compelling road map for winning the general election, Nevada Republicans would be foolish to hand him a primary victory.

Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.