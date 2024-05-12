VICTOR JOECKS: Biden immigration ad makes the case for Trump

President Joe Biden’s recent immigration ad should be considered an in-kind contribution to the Trump campaign.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at Shelby Park during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

President Joe Biden’s recent immigration ad should be considered an in-kind contribution to Donald Trump’s campaign.

The ad begins with a clip of then-President Donald Trump detailing his immigration policies. “We did family separation. A lot of people didn’t come,” Trump said. The ad then cuts to a different clip of Trump. He said, “They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists.”

The ad mixes in audio and a picture of children crying. But mostly the focus is on Trump. “They’re destroying our country. They’re destroying the guts of our country,” Trump said in another clip.

Biden’s ad then attacks Trump for separating illegal immigrant children from their parents. The ad shifts back to a clip of Trump promising to “begin the largest deportation operation in American history.”

Perhaps Biden hasn’t checked the polls recently. The policies for which he’s attacking Trump are popular with the American people. In a recent ABC News/Ipsos poll, respondents gave Trump a 17-point edge on immigration at the U.S.-Mexico border. It was his best issue. It’s top of mind for voters. Gallup found immigration has been the public’s most important issue for three consecutive months.

It’s not hard to see why voters are upset about Biden’s handling of the issue. For one, the southern border is wide open. More than 7 million people have crossed illegally under Biden’s watch. On principle, this doesn’t sit well with most people.

Practically, it hasn’t worked out either. Just look at places such as New York City, Chicago, Washington, D.C., and Denver. These blue cities have been overwhelmed by the costs of housing and feeding illegal immigrants. They’re having to cut services to city residents. For instance, Massachusetts politicians turned a Boston recreation center into a shelter for those in the country illegally despite the anger of locals.

You might even describe the invasion as “destroying the guts of our country.”

This isn’t enough for some illegal migrants. In Denver, migrants in an encampment sent city leaders a long list of demands. In New York City, illegal aliens gathered at City Hall to complain about the shelter and food they’ve received.

“What I expected to have was help from the American people, and I don’t see it,” one woman said.

Go figure. Americans struggling with Bidenflation aren’t sympathetic to people acting this entitled after breaking the law. This must be especially galling for low-income Americans who now face increased competition for low-skilled jobs, which depresses wages.

Then there’s the crime. There’s been story after story of illegal immigrants — who were released by the Biden administration — accused of murder and rape. The public understands that Biden’s border policy is getting people killed. One might say, “They’re bringing crime.”

Put this all together, and the appeal of Trump’s pledge to “begin the largest deportation operation in American history” is obvious.

Things are so bad for Democrats that Nevada Reps. Steven Horsford and Susie Lee recently signed a letter calling on Biden to take “executive action” to “better address security at the southern border.” Translated: Please implement Trump’s policies, at least until after the election.

Biden wants to paper over those concerns by focusing on Trump being mean to illegal immigrants. One problem is that family separation stemmed from litigation brought by immigrant activists in the 1990s, known as the Flores Settlement.

That detail isn’t widely known. But the results of Biden’s policies are. It’s why this would-be attack ad fails so miserably.

Many Americans may not approve of Trump’s rhetorical excesses, but they long for the results he produced. If Biden promises voters that’s what electing Trump would bring, he may be surprised how many gladly accept that offer.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.