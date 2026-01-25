VICTOR JOECKS: Can the Vances make it cool to have kids?

Vice President J.D. Vance is putting his own spin on MAGA — Make America Grow Again.

Cory Bowman, half-brother of Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, from right, is pictured on stage with Usha Vance and JD Vance during the Republican National Convention, Wednesday, July 17, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Vance and second lady Usha Vance recently announced that she is pregnant. Their fourth child, a boy, is due in June. Usha isn’t the only woman connected to the White House who is expecting. Press secretary Karoline Leavitt and Katie Miller, wife of Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, are pregnant, too.

Talk about leading by example. This baby boom fits perfectly with the vision Vance articulated at last year’s March for Life.

“I want more happy children in our country,” Vance said, “and I want beautiful young men and women who are eager to welcome them into the world and eager to raise them.”

Sadly, an increasing number of people aren’t interested. A recent New York Times poll found that just 57 percent of childless 18-to-29-year-olds said they would like children in the future.

Among all childless women, it was 32 percent, while men were at 43 percent. There’s a stark partisan divide here, too. Just 25 percent of Kamala Harris voters said they wanted kids. Among Donald Trump voters it was 43 percent. These percentages are lower because the sample includes those ages 45 and older.

It’s unsurprising, then, that America’s fertility rate hit a record low in 2024 and has been below replacement level for more than 15 years. This baby bust will have significant negative consequences in the future.

The problem is worse in other countries, especially in Asia. Last year, China had the same number of births as it did around the year 1738, Reuters reported. Its population is shrinking. South Korea’s anemic fertility rate is on pace to cut the country’s population in half within 60 years.

Governments around the world have tried to reverse this trend. Their main strategy has been throwing money at it, which hasn’t worked. That’s because raising a child requires far more work and commitment than a full-time job. Even payments worth thousands of dollars do little to change that calculus.

Think of the irony. Modern society put a man on the moon, but can’t reproduce itself as well as civilizations that used stone tools. Here are some reasons why.

First, the sexual revolution disconnected sex from marriage and reproduction. Young men have always wanted to have sex. Throughout human history, societies steered that desire toward marriage, a foundational pillar of civilization. This benefited societies by channeling the strength and competitiveness of young men into something productive — providing for their families. It also led to more babies.

Today, teenagers can readily view pornography on their phones. Sex isn’t saved for marriage, but treated as a recreational activity. If that leads to pregnancy, the next step isn’t for a man to marry his girlfriend, but to drive her to an abortion clinic.

America slaughters 1 million preborn babies annually. Experts then wonder why the birth rate is so low.

Next, modern feminism told women to find fulfillment in climbing the corporate ladder, not motherhood. That’s the path to misery. As the Institute for Family Studies has detailed, marriage and children bring parents greater connection and happiness.

Finally, popular culture doesn’t promote marriage and motherhood. Social media glamorizes vacation selfies, not comforting a crying baby three times a night. Mothers, especially moms of large families, should be treated like societal rock stars.

We need more than just better laws. We need a change in personal priorities. People need to believe the truth.

For a married couple, having kids is one of the most meaningful and rewarding things anyone could ever do. The Vance family is living proof of that.

