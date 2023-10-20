VICTOR JOECKS: Democrats unwilling to confront left’s anti-Semitism

Anti-Semitism is a mainstream ideology on the political left. Look at what’s happened since Hamas terrorists murdered more than 1,400 people in Israel.

FIle- Palestinian supporters gather for a protest at Columbia University, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in New York. As the death toll rises in the Israel-Hamas war, American colleges have become seats of anguish with many Jewish students calling for strong condemnation after civilian attacks by Hamas while some Muslim students are pressing for recognition of decades of suffering by Palestinians in Gaza. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

On Thursday, Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., introduced a resolution condemning Hamas and antisemitism on college campuses.

The Senate “denounces the rhetoric of anti-Israel, pro-Hamas student groups as antisemitic, repugnant, and morally contemptible for sympathizing with genocidal violence against the State of Israel and risking the physical safety of Jewish Americans in the United States,” the resolution reads.

That was too much for Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. He said, “What you are doing here are is smearing all of the students who engage in these protests.”

Hawley then challenged him to identify the smear. Hollen replied that the resolution was “questioning” all student groups who were protesting, including those concerned about civilian casualties. That’s nonsense.

But Hollen isn’t alone in his efforts to avoid offending antisemites. Shortly after the massacre happened, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, tweeted, “I have been in touch with communities impacted by what’s happening in the region. It is abhorrent.”

Chair of the Nevada Democrats and Assemblywoman Daniele Monroe-Moreno asked for “a moment of silence” before a recent Interim Finance Committee meeting. “There were actions over the weekend causing even more upheaval in the world that we all live in,” she said. She continued, “Although the fighting isn’t going on in our community, it does affect all communities.”

What profiles in courage. At least, they both have issued stronger statements supporting Israel. Other Democrats have done little to hide their support for Hamas and antipathy towards Israel.

After the attack, Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., called for “dismantling the apartheid system that creates the suffocating, dehumanizing conditions that can lead to resistance.” The apartheid system is a reference to Israel, though around 20 percent of Israel’s population is Arab. Israel withdrew its settlers from the Gaza Strip in 2005.

At least 16 House Democrats have called for a ceasefire. That is a pro-Hamas position because it would allow the terrorist group to remain in power.

It’s not just elected Democrats. Anti-Israel or even pro-Hamas sentiments are rampant among professors at the nation’s liberal universities. Cornell University professor Russell Rickford called Hamas’ barbaric attacks “exhilarating” and “energizing” while speaking at a rally.

More than 1,700 people, including academics from Harvard, the University of Chicago, Yale and Stanford, signed a letter declaring, “Any form of Palestinian resistance is in no way equivalent to the daily violence of ‘Israeli’ settlers, the (Israel Defense Forces), and the entire ‘Israeli’ state apparatus.” Vile stuff.

Some Democrats, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, have been clear-eyed about Hamas’ evil and Israel’s right to self-defense. That’s good, but more needs to be done, Democrats need to root out the antisemitism that has taken root within their party and political philosophy.

