VICTOR JOECKS: Ebert should prioritize leading, not listening

Asking lost people where to go won’t help you reach your destination. But that’s what Superintendent Jhone Ebert has been doing.

Ebert wants to make the Clark County School District a “destination district.” This sounds nice on the surface, but it contains an inherent tension. Imagine you’re in the Army and you’re told to report to Fort Bragg. Regardless of your thoughts about North Carolina, going there is a duty. In contrast, a destination is freely chosen. Unfortunately, Ebert hasn’t shown any interest in expanding the non-district options available to students.

Leave that aside. Last week, Ebert released a report titled “What we heard so far.” It’s a summary of feedback, including what she has heard in her many meetings with community members. The report looks nice, but it’s vapid. Essentially, it finds that people want better schools.

You didn’t need a study and months of time to find that out. It’s been obvious for decades. The key question is: How do you improve schools?

“I believe strongly that listening, learning and growing together is how meaningful progress happens,” Ebert wrote in a letter. “With this report, I am eager to show you: I’m listening.”

Listening is a great trait in a personal friend. But the most pressing need of students trapped in terrible schools isn’t sympathy. It’s a leader who knows how to improve things.

Instead of a plan, the report highlights a survey of around 48,000 people. “Most importantly, students made up the majority of respondents, with 63 percent of survey participants being students, reinforcing CCSD’s commitment to keeping student voice at the center of this planning process,” the report states.

If random students in the district know how to fix things, Ebert shouldn’t be making $385,000 a year.

The report has precious few details on what she thinks the district should do differently. Ebert’s strategic plan will be coming out in May after a series of “community dream sessions.” Remember, Ebert started this job last April. So much for hitting the ground running.

But she already knows that other people need to do better.

“Respondents described student success as a shared responsibility among families, students, educators, the district and the broader community,” the report said. “They emphasized that schools cannot do this work alone and called for stronger family engagement.”

Families are vital to student success. Just look at the difference in educational outcomes between students from single-parent homes and those raised by married parents. But charter schools draw students from the same community that the district believes is disengaged. Perhaps, the problem is the district Ebert was hired to fix.

You’ve probably already guessed her solution — more money. Participants “pointed to Nevada’s long-standing funding challenges,” the report said.

Groan.

Leadership involves setting a vision and getting people to buy into it. That’s risky — just ask former Superintendent Jesus Jara — but it could actually improve things.

Instead, Ebert is wandering around like Dora the Explorer hoping to bump into someone who can tell her where to go and what to do next.

