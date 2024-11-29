VICTOR JOECKS: Five things I’m grateful for this year

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump raises his fist and calls out the crowd after being shot at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

A Thanksgiving without God wouldn’t have made sense to President Abraham Lincoln.

Here’s how he described it in his 1863 proclamation making Thanksgiving a national holiday. First, he noted the year was filled with “the blessings of fruitful fields and healthy skies.” Those things “are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come.” That source was and is “the ever-watchful providence of Almighty God.”

“No human counsel hath devised, nor hath any mortal hand worked out these great things. They are the gracious gifts of the Most High God, who while dealing with us in anger for our sins, hath nevertheless remembered mercy,” he wrote.

He invited Americans “to set apart and observe the last Thursday of November next as a Day of Thanksgiving and Praise to our beneficent Father who dwelleth in the heavens.”

It was a good idea then and now. Here are a few things I’m grateful for this year.

1. To be an American. The United States is an incredible country. The religious, political and economic freedoms we enjoy are rare. Our country led the way in defeating the Nazis and Soviet Union. We put a man on the moon. Our innovation drives the world economy. We take for granted luxuries — cellphones, air travel and electricity — the richest people alive 200 years ago couldn’t have purchased. It’s such an incredible country that millions of people risk their lives and safety to come here illegally.

2. Fossil fuels. Thanksgiving dinner would have looked a lot different without carbon-based energy sources. Throughout the country, natural gas and coal remain the overwhelming power source for lights, ovens, dishwashers and TVs. Tens of millions of people drove or flew to their families’ homes using gasoline. Fossil fuels provided the energy to charge cellphones and electric vehicles. Mining the lithium needed for battery power requires fossil fuel power.

There are dozens of conveniences that we take for granted wouldn’t exist or wouldn’t work reliably without fossil fuels.

3. God sparing Trump’s life. It’s easy to forget, but Donald Trump was almost assassinated in July. The would-be assassin’s bullet missed Trump’s brain only because he turned his head. It’s hard to imagine the division and destruction that would have brought on the country if it hadn’t.

Some might, but I don’t have enough faith to believe that Trump dodged a bullet that he didn’t know was coming.

4. My wife. On a more personal note, I am so grateful for my wife, Gloria. Thank you for sharing all of life’s experiences with me. Thank you for loving and teaching our kids through life’s many ups and downs. Thank you for the joy you bring to so many but me most of all.

5. My readers. As I write about politics and life, I’m grateful for you. Your feedback keeps me sharp and helps me think about things in new ways. A special thanks to those who read even though they often fiercely disagree.

If you have any recommendations for books, board games or National Park hikes, please send them my way.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.