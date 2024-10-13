VICTOR JOECKS: Four policies Harris supports but won’t defend

When confronted about her own positions, Vice President Kamala Harris follows advice from Monty Python: “Run away!”

When confronted about her own positions, Vice President Kamala Harris follows advice from Monty Python: “Run away!”

Start with electric vehicles. This month, Harris told Michigan rallygoers, “Contrary to what my opponent is suggesting, I will never tell you what kind of car you have to drive.” But that’s not true. In 2019, she co-sponsored the Zero-Emission Vehicles Act of 2019. It would have required all new passenger vehicles to be electric by 2040.

That didn’t pass, but it wasn’t an idle threat. In March, the Biden-Harris administration released new regulations on vehicle tailpipe emissions. To meet the standards, the EPA projects that 56 percent of a car company’s new vehicles will have to be fully electric by 2032. Another 13 percent will need to be hybrid. That means only around 30 percent of new cars could be gas-powered.

Do you see the sleight of hand? Harris assures you she won’t ban your car. But she’s going to prevent car companies from making as many gasoline-powered cars as consumers want. That’s a distinction without a practical difference.

If you think a gas car ban is necessary to control the weather — never mind China’s skyrocketing carbon emissions — make the case. It’s telling that Harris is unwilling to.

All politicians spin, but it’s striking how often Harris refuses to acknowledge her past positions.

The New York Times recently wrote a panicky piece on how Donald Trump is pointing out Harris’ position on transgender issues. “Kamala supports taxpayer-funded sex changes for prisoners,” a voiceover states, citing a CNN article.The ad then cuts to Harris speaking on the issue. She says, “Every transgender inmate in the prison system would have access.”

Charlamagne tha God, a radio host who has backed Harris, said, “That one line, I was like, hell, no, I don’t want my taxpayer dollars going to that.”

It’s an insane position that Harris doesn’t want to talk about.

Many Democrats also support allowing men to compete in women’s sports. Some Republicans around the country are pushing on this issue — successfully. The Times reports Democrat candidates “have mostly tried to ignore the onslaught.” Other Democrat strategists told the paper “that the transgender attacks are taking a toll in some races.” If only Gov. Joe Lombardo had the courage to fight on this issue.

Even on abortion, Democrats have a major vulnerability — their support for late-term abortions. In 2019, Harris co-sponsored a bill that would have legalized abortions up to the point of birth. Walz signed a bill that did the same in Minnesota.

At both the presidential and vice presidential debates, moderators asked Harris and Walz if they supported late-term abortions. Both candidates dodged. They don’t want voters to know that they support the killing of viable preborn babies. Again, Nevada Republicans should pay attention. No matter your position, Democrats are going to run the same abortion attacks against you. There’s room to fight back.

Immigration is another example. The Biden-Harris administration undid Trump’s border restrictions. Illegal immigration soared, causing crises around the country. On “60 Minutes,” Bill Whitaker asked Harris if easing immigration restrictions was a mistake.

“It’s a longstanding problem,” she said. “And solutions are at hand. And from day one, literally, we have been offering solutions.”

To his credit, he pressed her on that dodge. “The policies that we have been proposing are about fixing a problem, not promoting a problem, OK?” she responded.

Voters should take note. If once she gets beyond the buzzwords, Harris won’t defend many of her own actions and ideas.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.