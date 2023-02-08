51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Victor Joecks

VICTOR JOECKS: Golden Knights goalie’s bankruptcy shows folly of blindly increasing education spending

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
February 7, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on while standing for the national anthem bef ...
Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner (90) looks on while standing for the national anthem before an NHL hockey game against the St. Louis Blues at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Before politicians dump money into Nevada’s broken public school system, they should consider the bankruptcy of Golden Knights goalie Robin Lehner.

Quick: Is someone rich if they have $5 million in assets? “Yes” is the obvious answer, but it’s not always the right one.

There are two parts to determining wealth. There’s how much someone has and how much someone owes. You can have millions of dollars and still be broke.

That’s the situation in which Lehner and his wife find themselves. They recently filed for bankruptcy. Court papers detail the scale of their financial predicament. They owe $27.3 million but have just $5.1 million in assets. Much of their debt came from a failed business venture.

There’s a lesson here for Nevada politicians attempting to improve education. For decades, governors and legislators focused most of their attention on spending. There was a push more than 30 years ago for class-size reduction. Over the past two decades, governors twice pushed through record tax hikes to boost public school funding. In his State of the State speech, Gov. Joe Lombardo called for $2,000 more per student. Last week, legislative Democrats proposed $250 million specifically to boost educator pay.

But while politicians have successfully increased education spending over the years, they’ve been less successful in boosting student achievement. On the Nation’s Report Card, test scores for Nevada’s fourth- and eighth-graders have shown little improvement since 2011. In math, the scores dropped noticeably. Fewer than 27 percent of fourth graders are reading proficient. In eighth grade math, just 20.8 percent are proficient or better.

Depressing stuff.

This doesn’t make sense if you consider only the dollars spent. But that’s like determining someone’s wealth by looking only at their income. There’s another factor to consider — how the money is spent.

Once you dig into this, the disconnect between spending and results makes a lot more sense. Look at Democrats’ plan to spend $250 million to raise teacher pay. You may support that. But good luck explaining how paying the same people more to do the same thing will improve student achievement.

You can’t even plausibly claim that higher pay will solve the Clark County School District’s teacher shortage. The district tried that less than one year ago. Yet it started the school year with more than 1,450 teacher vacancies.

The district has a retention, not a hiring, problem. Increasing teacher safety by allowing schools to punish violent students would probably help. Fixing that policy won’t cost more money, but it would make a difference.

In some cases, more money is counterproductive. A random-assignment study of Tennessee’s pre-K program found children who went to pre-K had lower achievement as they aged. Kids in pre-K were more likely to be receiving special education services, too.

In the Clark County School District, an influx in funding led to fewer teachers at low-performing and majority minority schools. The Clark County Education Association is now fighting an effort to use bonuses to attract teachers to those schools.

In personal or school finances, more money won’t fix wasteful spending. It’ll just make that problem more expensive.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
NFL rookie wins $514K jackpot at Las Vegas Strip casino
2
CARTOONS: George Santos finally finds his family
CARTOONS: George Santos finally finds his family
3
Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion with Raiders? Don’t count it out
Davante Adams-Aaron Rodgers reunion with Raiders? Don’t count it out
4
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
Las Vegas housing market starts 2023 flat
5
Las Vegas cafe’s business booms after Yelp Top 100 honor
Las Vegas cafe’s business booms after Yelp Top 100 honor
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories for you
Clark County honors Black Las Vegas activists
Clark County honors Black Las Vegas activists
CCSD will provide no-cost primary care to approximately 11,000 employees
CCSD will provide no-cost primary care to approximately 11,000 employees
Red Rock Resorts says casino revenue ‘stable and healthy’
Red Rock Resorts says casino revenue ‘stable and healthy’
Lawmakers gets earful on need for more educational spending
Lawmakers gets earful on need for more educational spending
Man fatally stabbed during North Las Vegas fight
Man fatally stabbed during North Las Vegas fight
Eagles center scoring 1st TD would be ‘very bad’ for Circa Sports
Eagles center scoring 1st TD would be ‘very bad’ for Circa Sports