VICTOR JOECKS: GOP right to rollback Medicaid

President Donald Trump speaks as he meets with South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office of the White House, Wednesday, May 21, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Republicans need to explain the Medicaid reforms in President Donald Trump’s big, beautiful bill rather than run away from them.

Early Thursday, House Republicans passed their version of Mr. Trump’s agenda. The bill contains tax cuts, money for immigration enforcement and a rollback of green energy handouts. It also includes $800 billion in Medicaid spending reductions over the next decade.

Democrats are already attacking Republicans on that issue.

“Because of this House Republican bill, if it were to pass and become law, people will die,” House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., said days before it passed.

Former Barack Obama chief of staff Rahm Emanuel argued Democrats should make this their chief campaign issue. He claimed, “Trump and the GOP Congress want to cut taxes on well-connected billionaires by slashing health care for working families.”

“House Republicans passed the largest cuts to Medicaid in history,” Nevada Rep. Susie Lee wrote on X. As a result, “thousands of Nevadans and millions of Americans will lose health care.”

Sounds scary. And it will be unless Republicans tell voters the full story.

Trump’s bill doesn’t kick poor kids off the program. It reduces future Medicaid expenditures by imposing a work requirement on healthy adults. To stay eligible, adults would need to work or volunteer for 80 hours a month. Alternatively, they could devote 40 hours a month to their education.

The reform would also penalize states that enroll illegal immigrants. It would implement enhanced address verification and end payment for genital mutilation surgeries.

Take a look at that list again. It’s laughable to suggest that requiring people to work or volunteer 20 hours a week will cause them to die. Emanuel’s claim that Republicans will slash health for working families doesn’t add up, unless he’s referring to illegal immigrants. Some people will lose their subsidized care. But if someone isn’t willing to engage in part-time work to keep it, Medicaid must not be too valuable to them.

Republicans need to articulate why assistance programs such as Medicaid should be a safety net, not a hammock. The obvious reason is that the country can’t afford it. People keeping more of their own money didn’t cause the country’s $36-plus trillion national debt. It’s the spending, stupid.

Another reason is that work is good — for individuals and society. The Democrat vision is a country where people depend on the government from birth to death. The Republican vision is a country where people improve their lot in life by working hard.

The appeal of the former is that it’s easy. Individuals can remain in an electronic or drug-induced stupor when Uncle Sam is handing out “free” housing, food and health care.

The appeal of the latter is that it’s meaningful and a path to a better life. Work isn’t just something to pass the time. It creates value for yourself and your community. It gives purpose. It’s a way to provide for your family and offspring. It’s something you can be proud of. It builds your skills so you can do something in five or 10 years that you couldn’t do today.

The public understands this. Polling shows that work requirements are popular with the public.

Republicans also need to sell the contrast. Tell voters that Democrats want to protect Medicaid for illegals. Meanwhile, the GOP wants to ensure Medicaid is there for truly needy Americans, while working families receive an expanded child tax credit.

Even with the propaganda press running interference for Democrats, those are winning arguments. But Republicans must make them.

