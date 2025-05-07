VICTOR JOECKS: How increased education spending led to cuts

The Clark County School District and many lottery winners have the same problem. An influx of cash doesn’t fix poor spending habits.

In February, students at Silverado High School were told the Junior ROTC program would be cut due to budget constraints. (Elias Salas)

The Review-Journal’s Katie Futterman recently reported on the plight of Elias Salas, a junior at Silverado High School. For the past three years, he has participated in the school’s junior ROTC program, which instills discipline, gives purpose and prepares high school students to join the military.

But the school has told students that it’s cutting the program next year because of financial problems. It’s also scrapping theater, dance and industrial maintenance.

That is terrible. Children aren’t robots who simply need programming in English and math. They are individuals who need to be nurtured in character, managing emotions and handling pressure, along with academics.

One thing I’ve realized while watching my own children grow up — far too fast — is the importance of extracurricular activities. They teach students commitment. They help students to realize tangibly that they can improve at something by applying themselves. They often put students around good mentors. Plus, they’re fun.

So losing junior ROTC and these other programs is a major concern.

The solution might seem obvious. If Silverado is having budget problems, the education system simply needs more money. But that’s unlikely to happen because Nevada’s Economic Forum recently lowered revenue projections for the next two years. Situations such as this seem to give credence to Democrats’ desire to raise property taxes.

But there’s more to the story. In 2023, Gov. Joe Lombardo and the Legislature passed a record-setting education budget. At the time, the Nevada Department of Education celebrated the “historic education funding bill” that boosted spending by $2.6 billion. It increased per-pupil spending by more than 25 percent.

Silverado has seen its per-pupil expenditures increase in recent years too. In the 2021-22 school year, it spent around $8,100 per pupil. Two years later, it spent $10,360 a pupil. If more money were the key to saving junior ROTC, it wouldn’t be on the chopping block.

Make sure you understand this. Fewer than two years after a record funding increase, Silverado is cutting programs.

Here’s what happened. After lawmakers increased funding, the Clark County Education Association demanded massive pay hikes — 10 percent in year one and 8 percent the next year. Nevada’s collective bargaining law gives the union an outsized role in directing district finances.

Even so, former Superintendent Jesus Jara resisted for months. The district warned the union’s demands were “unaffordable” and “budget-busting.” But the district eventually agreed to those raises and other pay hikes. The total price tag topped $500 million. Jara then resigned.

These “unaffordable” pay raises mean less money for things such as junior ROTC. And simply increasing funding won’t fix this.

Without changes to Nevada’s collective bargaining law, more money will simply lead to paying the same people more to do the same thing.

Victor Joecks