VICTOR JOECKS: How to stop shoplifting in Las Vegas

Stopping shoplifting isn’t rocket science. But you’d never guess that from how prevalent it has become.

One of today’s most alarming trends is the seeming acceptance of the breakdown of basic societal norms. Coddling the homeless, instead of pushing them into treatment that offers sobriety and sanity, is one example. The rise of shoplifting is another.

Both of these trends contributed to the closing of Whole Foods’ flagship San Francisco location this week. The store had been open only little more than a year. Last October, it reduced its operating hours in an effort to combat theft and keep its employees safe. Whole Foods isn’t alone. Last year, Walgreens shuttered five locations in San Francisco because of shoplifting. Walmart recently shut its Portland, Oregon, stores after noting concerns last year about rising theft.

Shoplifting isn’t just a West Coast problem. Last August, the Metropolitan Police Department reported that property crime rates had increased year-over-year. Drugstores on Las Vegas Boulevard endured a 39 percent increase in theft. Police believed one of the causes was homeless people living near those stores. Henderson police saw an increase in robberies and escalated shoplifting, too.

This can be fixed.

Start by punishing thieves with jail time, not a slap on the wrist. Unfortunately, Democrats weakened Nevada’s crime laws in 2019. Previously, it was a felony to steal something worth $650 or more. Now, the threshold is $1,200. Then, in 2020, the Nevada Supreme Court significantly weakened Nevada’s bail rules.

But punishment occurs only when a theft is caught. Viral videos regularly show thieves brazenly loading up bags of soon-to-be stolen merchandise. Security guards watch or perhaps film, but they don’t stop the suspect from leaving. It’s a sign that many companies worry more about legal liability or bad publicity than protecting their property.

You can see how these factors have changed the incentives for someone who wants to steal $1,000 worth of items. He knows he probably won’t go to jail for a misdemeanor. Even if he’s arrested, he probably will be out quickly. He knows store security probably won’t tackle and detain him. As the result of addiction and declining religious conviction, there’s little hope of self-restraint.

Worse, this starts a spiral of doom. Police stop arresting thieves because they know criminals will be released quickly. Store employees stop calling police because they know nothing will be done. Thieves become ever more brash, leaving law-abiding citizens on edge while politicians tout falling crime numbers.

At least, Gov. Joe Lombardo wants to fix this. He’s proposed increasing penalties for crime, including lowering the felony theft threshold to $750. A better level would be $250, but his plan would be an improvement.

More solutions: Reinstitute bail requirements, especially for anyone arrested multiple times. Give companies legal protections that allow security guards to physically restrain thieves. Crack down on homelessness, offering substance-free shelter beds, treatment or jail. Bring back moral instruction and the opportunity to pray in school.

A society that can put a man on the moon can stop retail crime. Don’t let Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies turn Las Vegas into San Francisco.

