VICTOR JOECKS: Kirk showed what it means to be a man

Popular culture has two competing narratives about manhood. Charlie Kirk rejected both of them and set an example young men should follow.

The dominant view is that masculinity is toxic. In 2018, the American Psychological Association issued guidelines declaring that “traditional masculinity ideology” limits “males’ psychological development.” It also has negative influences on mental and physical health, APA claimed. Masculinity ideology includes “anti-femininity, achievement, eschewal of the appearance of weakness, and adventure, risk, and violence,” according to the guidelines.

The first APA guideline states, “Psychologists strive to recognize that masculinities are constructed based on social, cultural, and contextual norms.”

The not-so-subtle implication is that men should act like women.

The opposing view is personified by Andrew Tate, who has a massive online following among young men. He takes masculine qualities — like aggression and competitiveness — to the extreme. He’s physically strong. He’s brash. He flaunts his wealth and surrounds himself with beautiful women.

Tate also wants men to dominate women. He deems women and treats them like objects to use and discard. British prosecutors have accused him of rape and human trafficking. He’s also faced similar legal problems in Romania.

What feminists miss is that men have unique strengths. What Tate misses is that those strengths need to be directed to a noble purpose or they do become toxic. What a tragedy if a young man follows either path.

Kirk didn’t. He exemplified Biblical manhood and set an example for men to follow.

In his book “Raising a Modern-Day Knight,” Robert Lewis lays out four characteristics of a godly man. You can clearly see them in Kirk’s life.

First, a man should reject passivity. Adam stood by as Eve took the forbidden fruit. He should have protected his bride; instead, he let her go first. Too many young men sit idle while video games and pornography sap their God-given potential.

There are so many examples of Kirk rejecting passivity, but consider this one. Culture and the education establishment push students toward the left. Kirk didn’t float along with what was popular. He thought critically about issues and rejected the dominate cultural narratives.

Second, a man should accept responsibility. For decades, conservatives have simply assumed that young adults will start liberal before real life moves them right. Kirk — at 18 — decided to change that, equipped with only his vision, energy and willingness to work tirelessly. The organization he built, Turning Point, moved young people to the right and helped elect Donald Trump in 2024.

Third, a man should lead courageously. Kirk put his moral courage on display in every college visit. But it wasn’t just professionally. Erika Kirk, his widow, raved about how he led their family spiritually. Kirk wanted men to lead by creating families.

“Get married. Have children. Build a legacy,” he wrote on X last year.

Fourth, a man lives for a greater reward. This is why Kirk’s legacy will endure. In his professional and personal life, he worked to build something greater than himself. Even as his fame, power and wealth grew, he kept pointing to the Savior.

“It’s all about Jesus,” he wrote on X in August. Just days before his death, he wrote, “Jesus defeated death so you can live.”

No man is going to replace Charlie Kirk. But every young man would become a better man by following his example.

