VICTOR JOECKS: Left plays footsie with political violence

Many Democrats want to rip off Lady Justice’s blindfold. Just look at recent events in New York City.

A New York police officer stands on 54th Street outside the Hilton Hotel in midtown Manhattan where Brian Thompson, the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, was fatally shot Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah)

On Monday, a Big Apple jury found Daniel Penny not guilty in the death of Jordan Neely. In May 2023, Neely was in a subway car, threatening passengers. He screamed, “Someone is going to die today.” Penny heroically placed himself in harm’s way to restrain Neely, who died after the confrontation.

For the people in that subway car, Penny became Batman. But instead of celebrating him, Gotham City put him on trial. That happened only after the DA’s office gave into political pressure from Democrats to charge him. For progressive activists, what mattered most is that Penny is white while Neely was black.

“We need some black vigilantes,” New York BLM co-founder Hawk Newsome said after the verdict. “People want to jump up and choke us and kill us for being loud? How about we do the same when they attempt to oppress us?”

This call for vigilante justice shouldn’t be considered an idle threat. The BLM riots of 2020 caused billions in damages and injured thousands of police officers.

And then you look at the reaction to another death in New York City last week. A gunman killed UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson while he was walking down the street in Manhattan. Police have arrested and charged Luigi Mangione for the crime.

Many on the left struggled to contain their glee.

“I felt, along with so many other Americans, joy,” said Taylor Lorenz, a former reporter at The New York Times and Washington Post. On social media, she wrote, “And people wonder why we want these executives dead.”

Lovely stuff.

New York magazine wrote a puff piece on “the people cheering the UnitedHealthcare CEO shooting.” This brutal slaying was merely “an opportunity” for those frustrated with insurance companies “to vent.”

There’s plenty to be upset about with the health care system and insurance companies. Start with the ill-named Affordable Care Act, which has made everything less affordable. Funny how those who want health care executives dead are loath to criticize Barack Obama.

Regardless, in our democratic republic, citizens are supposed to solve those problems at the ballot box, not with bullets or “black vigilantes.”

But in recent years, the left has been flirting with those who would use political violence to accomplish progressive objectives.

Donald Trump faced two assassination attempts this past year. Pro-Hamas groups took over college campuses and buildings last spring. Around the country, Jewish college students reported being assaulted. Police are investigating two George Mason University students involved with Students for Justice in Palestine. Last month, police searched their home. They found flags for Hamas and Hezbollah and signs that said “death to America” and “death to Jews.” Police also found weapons and ammunition.

Most elected Democrats won’t directly condone violence. But few on the left are willing to isolate those, such as BLM and pro-Hamas protesters, who view it as an acceptable way to accomplish their goals.

Instead of playing footsie with those engaged in political violence, Democrats need to cut them off at the knees.

