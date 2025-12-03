VICTOR JOECKS: Lombardo tiptoes over the sanctuary line

Gov. Joe Lombardo doesn’t want the federal government to label Nevada a sanctuary state but apparently not enough to veto a sanctuary-schools bill.

Gov. Joe Lombardo doesn’t want the federal government to label Nevada a sanctuary state, but apparently not enough to veto a sanctuary-schools bill.

On Tuesday, Lombardo announced that he had signed every special session bill that made it to his desk. Thanks to public outcry and some courageous lawmakers, that list didn’t include Hollywood handouts. That was a major embarrassment for Lombardo, but he may avoid significant political damage from the failure. Even though he and his team worked hard behind the scenes to cajole Republicans into passing the bill, he was more reserved publicly.

It is more likely that GOP fury will be directed at legislative Republicans who voted for the bill. Assemblywoman Heidi Kasama voted for Hollywood handouts. She wants a promotion to the Clark County Commission, but she faces a well-funded primary opponent. Expect Albert Mack to smack her with this issue if she stays in the race.

Recently appointed Assemblyman Jason Patchett also ended up voting for the giveaway. He represents one of the reddest districts in Nevada. This vote made Patchett very vulnerable to a primary challenge, especially if Annie Black decides to run for her old seat.

But the special session left Lombardo with a different political problem. Democrats added a poison pill to Assembly Bill 4, his signature crime bill. It prohibits school employees from giving ICE access to school grounds without a court order or special circumstances.

In the immigration debate, the term “sanctuary” doesn’t have a formal definition. But sanctuary policies are generally considered to be those that limit ICE’s access to illegal immigrants.

In September, Lombardo signed a memorandum of understanding with the Department of Justice. This led to the DOJ removing Nevada from its list of sanctuary jurisdictions. In the memo, Lombardo listed actions he took as governor to support the federal government’s efforts to reduce illegal immigration. One was vetoing a bill during the 2025 legislative session that contained a similar provision.

Assembly Bill 217 “would have barred Nevada public schools, including charter schools, from allowing federal immigration officers onto school property or sharing student information for immigration enforcement without a court-issued warrant or order, with violations subject to discipline,” the document says.

Further, Lombardo pledged to fight attempts to push sanctuary efforts in Nevada. “Nevada will take steps available in law to counter-balance any actions the Nevada attorney general and Nevada Legislature may take to enact unlawful sanctuary policies,” the agreement reads.

Lombardo didn’t live up to his word.

The Lombardo camp argues that ICE doesn’t raid schools. While it’s true that ICE doesn’t target schoolchildren, it also won’t avoid a school if a criminal illegal immigrant works there. Thanks to Lombardo, ICE faces a new complication if that scenario pops up in Nevada.

Perhaps, the Justice Department will give Lombardo a pass. If it slaps the sanctuary label back on Nevada, it will hurt Lombardo politically.

But if not, it’ll be Lombardo’s re-election campaign that needs sanctuary.

