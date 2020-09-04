VICTOR JOECKS: Queen Pelosi’s hair salon hypocrisy

Coronavirus restrictions are essential to stopping the spread, right up until they inconvenience powerful Democrats.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pulls back her hair while speaking about her visit to a hair salon during a news conference at the Mission Education Center Elementary School Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Coronavirus restrictions are essential to stopping the spread of the disease — until they inconvenience powerful Democrats.

On Monday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi had a predicament. She needed her hair done before an appearance on MSNBC, but San Francisco regulations had shut down salons. She made an appointment anyway. She had a stylist wash and blow dry her hair.

It’s good to be queen. At least, until an exasperated business owner dared to point out her hypocrisy.

On Tuesday, Fox News shared security footage that showed Pelosi without a mask for part of the visit. Erica Kious, the salon owner, said one of the stylists who rents a chair from her did Pelosi’s hair.

“It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work,” Kious said to Fox News.

Queen Pelosi reacted in typically royal fashion. She demanded the salon owner apologize to her. “I take responsibility for falling for a setup, and that’s all I’m going to say on that,” she said.

Pelosi is hardly alone in her hypocrisy. Throughout the country, powerful Democrats ignore the very rules they claim are necessary to save the lives of us hillbillies.

Over the weekend, King Steve Sisolak enjoyed live entertainment with his dinner, but his edicts prevent others from doing the same.

New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered “nonessential” businesses to close. Then a television station caught her buying jewelry from a local store.

In March, Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker locked his state down with a stay-at-home order. In May, he acknowledged that his family had visited Florida and Wisconsin during that time.

“Wearing a mask could literally save someone else’s life,” Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said in May. The next day he visited Virginia Beach. He violated social distancing and took pictures — while not wearing a mask.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo requires travelers from dozens of states, including California, to quarantine for 14 days. The state health department, however, exempted musicians and singers who participated in the Video Music Awards.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney shut down indoor dining in his city. That didn’t stop him from eating indoors at a restaurant in Maryland earlier this week.

The most blatant double standard was the widespread insistence from Democrats that limiting group size was a matter of life and death. But that didn’t matter once thousands of their supporters started protesting on behalf of Black Lives Matter and antifa. Good thing the coronavirus can’t spread from protesters yelling, only when churchgoers sing.

Democrat leaders would find coronavirus restrictions more objectionable if they had to abide by them. But rules are for peasants, not the politically connected.

Victor Joecks’ column appears Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.