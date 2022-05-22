VICTOR JOECKS: School board scolds mom for violating ‘decorum.’ She was reading a sexually explicit assignment given to her daughter.

If it’s too sexually explicit to read at a school board meeting, it shouldn’t be assigned to children.

This Nov. 4, 2021, file photo shows the Clark County School District Board of trustees during a board meeting in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

If it’s too sexually explicit to read at a school board meeting, it shouldn’t be assigned to children. Unfortunately, the Clark County School District isn’t following that common sense guideline.

“I’m going to read you an assignment given to my 15-year-old daughter at a local high school,” a mother told the Board of Trustees at a recent meeting. “This will be horrifying for me to read to you. But that will give you perspective on how she must have felt when her teacher required her to memorize this and to act it out in front of her entire class.

She then began to read the assignment, “I don’t love you. It’s not you. It’s just, I don’t like your d—. Or any d— in that case. I cheated Joe.”

An outburst, seemingly from the audience, interrupted the mother. Board Vice President Evelyn Garcia Morales then scolded the mom. “We’re not using profanity,” she said. She later added, “This is a public meeting. I ask for decorum.”

When the mother resumed, she noted that Garcia Morales just made her point. “If you don’t want me to read it to you, what was it like for my 15-year-old daughter to have to memorize pornographic material and memorize it and …”

It sounded like her next word was “portray.” That’s only a guess, because the district cut her microphone. Officials later allowed her to finish her comment.

What happened is an outrage. And it gets worse. Here are some excerpts from the rest of the assignment that a teacher told a 15-year-old child to memorize, per Power2Parent.

“I’m a f—ing lesbian.” With “you it was always like a pencil sharpener that keeps getting jammed.” “I’ll never love you, or any man, or any f—ing d—.”

On Monday, the indispensable Libs of TikTok shared a video of this on Twitter. It has more than 2 million views.

I asked district officials a series of questions about the incident. In response, they said they were aware of a video “alleging a member of the public was not given their full time for public comment.” They defended themselves by saying the mom was eventually allowed to speak again.

That spin is beyond parody.

Apparently, even district officials realized how ludicrous this sounded. Two hours later, they sent another statement. The district is investigating “a class assignment consisting of a student-generated writing exercise that produced content not conducive to student instruction.”

That’s quite a dry way to describe something too lewd to read at a public meeting. At least, the district now admits it’s problematic. But more must done. A teacher who assigned that to a child, even if it wasn’t part of official curriculum, should be fired.

“In one of my meetings with school administration, they blamed my daughter for not saying no to the assignment,” the mother told the board.

Shameful. That wasn’t the only example of victim blaming either.

“I believe this mother was used by Power to Parent to disrupt the meeting and push their agenda,” Trustee Danielle Ford tweeted after the video went viral.

What a repugnant response to a mom who was brave enough to speak out on behalf of her daughter. Also, Power2Parent is amazing. They give parents a voice, which is what the education establishment fears most.

There is no telling how often the district sweeps incidents like this under the rug. Or even worse, how many times it happens without parents finding out. Oh, and the board just approved having children role-play asking for sex. Get your kids and grandkids out.

District officials can’t defend things such as this. They just hope you stop paying attention and other parents don’t have the courage to speak up.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.