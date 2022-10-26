VICTOR JOECKS: Sisolak silent on mandating COVID vaccines for kids

Coronavirus vaccine mandates for Nevada students likely hinge on who wins the governor’s race.

FILE - Medical personnel vaccinate students at a school in New Orleans on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson, File)

Last Thursday, the CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices added the coronavirus vaccine to the childhood immunization schedule. That decision didn’t immediately create a mandate. But Nevada parents should be worried about what comes next.

That’s because many states and local jurisdictions adopt CDC recommendations. Nevadans experienced that throughout the pandemic. For instance, Gov. Steve Sisolak reimposed a mask mandate in July 2021 after the CDC changed its guidance. Adopting the CDC’s guidance gives local politicians an excuse if things don’t go well. “Don’t blame me,” they can say. “The CDC said we should do it.”

Republican gubernatorial candidate Joe Lombardo made his stance clear. “As governor, I will never mandate the COVID vaccine for children in Nevada,” he said in a statement. “I trust parents to make the best decision for their children — period.”

I asked Sisolak’s office for his position on Friday and again on Tuesday. No response.

Where this matters most is with school immunizations. Nevada law requires that children be vaccinated against several diseases before enrolling in school. That list includes “other diseases as the local board of health or the State Board of Health may determine.”

You can see where this is going. The State Board of Health could add the coronavirus vaccine to the list of required school vaccines. If a child doesn’t get the shot or qualify for a religious or medical exemption, he or she wouldn’t be allowed to enroll in school.

Voters deserve to know where politicians stand on this. Sisolak’s refusal to answer should be a major red flag for parents.

This could have far-reaching implications. Around three-fourths of Nevada children ages 5 to 11 haven’t received a coronavirus vaccine. The vaccination rate is likely much lower for the younger kids in that age group. Among Nevada kids under five, fewer than 3 percent are vaccinated.

Parents aren’t being neglectful. They’re acting in accordance with the data. In Nevada, there have been just six coronavirus deaths among children under 10. For those ages 10 to 19, the death count is 11. Nationally, the coronavirus has been less deadly for children than pneumonia.

No wonder many vaccinated parents don’t think the benefit of a vaccine for a healthy child outweighs the potential risk. Given how contagious the coronavirus is, most kids have likely already had it anyway.

For context, among those 70 and older, there were more than 6,800 coronavirus deaths in Nevada. That means catching COVID is more than 1,000 times riskier for older adults than younger children. You can see this reality reflected in vaccine rates. Around 93 percent of Nevadans 70 and older have received a shot.

Keeping kids out of school isn’t just a theoretical concern. Last year, California announced it would require schoolchildren to receive the coronavirus vaccine. It later delayed implementation, with California Gov. Gavin Newsom saying he was waiting for final FDA approval.

Given Sisolak’s habit of mimicking California’s policies, it would be shocking if he didn’t push a similar mandate — if he wins re-election. Parents beware.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.