VICTOR JOECKS: Throw the book at Tesla terrorists

Several Tesla vehicles are seen engulfed in flames after Las Vegas police say they were set on fire by an individual early Tuesday morning. (Photo provided to Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Members of the radical left have long called global warming an existential threat. They’re now burning electric cars.

On Tuesday morning, someone set fire to several Teslas in Las Vegas. A year ago, this might have looked like a random act of property destruction. Today, it’s part of a pattern.

Since President Donald Trump’s return to the White House, there have been more than a dozen attacks on Tesla vehicles, charging stations or dealerships. The criminals aren’t hiding their motives.

The suspect accused of attacking a Tesla dealership in Oregon is a far-left activist. Police believe Lucy Grace Nelson, a man who pretends to be a woman, committed several acts of Tesla vandalism. In one incident, police believe he wrote “Nazi” on a Tesla sign. In Baltimore, “No Musk” and a swastika were written on the windows of a Tesla dealership. In South Carolina, a man wearing a “F--- Trump” shirt accidentally set himself on fire while trying to burn Tesla chargers.

In the Las Vegas attack, police found the word “resist” painted on a door of the Tesla facility.

After the Las Vegas attack, Elon Musk weighed in, calling it “violent terrorism.”

He’s right. The American Heritage Dictionary defines terrorism as the “use of violence or the threat of violence, especially against civilians, in pursuit of political goals.” The left doesn’t want Trump to trim America’s bloated federal bureaucracy, and they’re furious that Musk is helping him. As such, these criminals are attacking Tesla in hopes of hurting Musk.

By some measures, it’s working. Musk’s net worth has dropped by more than $100 billion over the past three months, although there are many factors at work. Even for the world’s richest man, that isn’t pocket change.

As an aside, this is why the left’s assertion that Musk is going to take your Social Security number is so laughable. He doesn’t need to steal your identity to ensure his financial security. And if his biggest priority were money, he wouldn’t be working with Trump at all.

These attacks would come as a surprise to anyone who takes leftist talking points seriously. In 2023, President Joe Biden declared white supremacy to be “the single most dangerous terrorist threat in our homeland.” In 2021, then-Attorney General Merrick Garland and then-DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas both said white supremacist groups were the country’s gravest domestic security threat. The Biden administration unleashed the FBI on parents protesting at school board meetings. During Biden’s tenure, the FBI also targeted conservative Catholics as would-be domestic terrorists.

I don’t recall them burning many Teslas, even when leftists wanted to mandate electric vehicles.

A segment of the left has been using violence to push its agenda for years. Remember all the damage from antifa and the BLM riots? While mainstream Democrats were smart enough not to directly condone violence, they didn’t exactly crack down on those engaging in such tactics either.

The Trump administration looks to be changing that. It’s much needed. Domestic terrorists use violence to achieve political results they can’t obtain through the ballot box. Show no mercy to the Tesla terrorists.

