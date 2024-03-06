VICTOR JOECKS: Trump boosted by left’s failed lawfare

The people most desperate to destroy Donald Trump have unwittingly made him more likely to be president.

Former President and 2024 presidential hopeful Donald Trump gestures at the end of a campaign event in Waterloo, Iowa, on Dec. 19, 2023. An appeals court in Colorado ruled Donald Trump cannot appear on the state's presidential primary ballot because of his involvement in the attack on the Capitol in January 2021. (Kamil Krzaczynski/AFP/Getty Images/TNS)

The people most desperate to destroy Donald Trump have unwittingly made him more likely to be president again.

On Monday, a unanimous U.S. Supreme Court smacked down Colorado’s bid to keep Trump off its ballot. That finding also halted similar efforts in Maine and Illinois. It was a major win for Trump, but also for the country’s political system. State officials shouldn’t be able to remove federal candidates they don’t like. One suspects Democrats would understand this principle if Texas, citing President Joe Biden allowing an invasion of illegal immigrants, removed him from its ballots.

This 9-0 decision exposed the Democrats and their allies in the media who pretended this was a serious legal effort. It was a ham-fisted attempt to seize political power. For many Democrats, that’s the main goal. Destroying fundamental civic institutions is a side benefit. Remember, critical race theory adherents want to tear down American government and then rebuild it to their liking.

This isn’t the only legal case threatening Trump. Leftist prosecutors around the country are trying to bankrupt and imprison him. You’d need a spreadsheet to keep track of all the details and timelines. But one trend is now obvious: The left’s lawfare against Trump is helping him politically.

First, the left’s legal attacks helped Trump solidify his grip on the Republican nomination. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis polled competitively against Trump until New York arrested the former president on dozens of felony charges related to hush money payments and falsifying business records. Trump has been waltzing to the nomination ever since.

A year ago, the left was happy to have Trump win the Republican nomination. Democrats largely believed Biden would beat Trump like he did in 2020. That assumption isn’t looking good now. The Real Clear Politics polling average gives Trump a 2-percent edge over Biden. Four years ago, Biden had a 5.5 percent lead over Trump.

These trials galvanized Republicans to Trump. The election is no longer about Trump’s suitability for the office. It’s about whether or not America becomes a banana republic. Trump supporters are motivated to vote for him. Given Biden’s terrible performance on inflation, immigration and foreign policy, many past Biden supporters aren’t.

The legal drama has shifted attention from Trump’s biggest liability — his rhetoric that fans love and independent voters loathe. Sure, the former president will still mouth off on Truth Social, but his reach is far less than it was back when X was called Twitter. Usually, the main story involving Trump is whatever happened in a primary or in court. For most politicians, judicial proceedings would be doom. For Trump, it’s given voters space to reflect on his accomplishments, not how they feel about him personally.

The sheer number of charges has made Trump into a sympathetic character. The left is obviously trying to charge him until something sticks. This scattershot approach should blunt the impact of a potential conviction. That’s most likely in New York or Washington, D.C., where most potential jurors despise Trump.

At this point, Democrats need to ballot harvest their way to a Biden victory. Their failed lawfare efforts against Trump have put him in prime position to triumph this November.

