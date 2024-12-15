VICTOR JOECKS: Vaccine questions shouldn’t be verboten

In the Harry Potter series, the villain Lord Voldemort is known as “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.” There’s a similar sentiment whenever someone expresses a heterodox opinion on vaccines.

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Neal Browning receives a shot in the first-stage safety study clinical trial of a potential vaccine for COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, at the Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

The long knives are already out for HHS secretary nominee Robert F. Kennedy Jr. While there are valid concerns among pro-life activists, the most prominent objection is Kennedy’s vaccine skepticism.

Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., labeled Kennedy a “denier of science.” Kennedy has pushed “the scientifically discredited belief that childhood vaccines cause autism,” The New York Times wrote.

Trump isn’t backing down. In a recent NBC interview, Kristen Welker asked Trump whether childhood vaccines should be eliminated.

“If they’re dangerous for children,” he replied. He continued, “Take a look at autism. Go back 25 years. Autism was almost nonexistent. It was, you know, one out of 100,000. And now it’s close to one out of 100.”

After Welker asserted that studies show no link between vaccines and autism, Trump responded, “I mean, something is going on. I don’t know if it’s vaccines. Maybe it’s chlorine in the water, right?” He concluded, “We have to find out.”

On another subject, this answer would sound like a dodge. All Trump said is that children shouldn’t be exposed to dangerous things and that he wants to know what’s causing autism. But because he’s talking about vaccines, it’s a jarring comment.

Look at the disdain America’s Chicken Little elites and the propaganda press heap on anyone who dares to question vaccine orthodoxy. That ranges from NFL QB Aaron Rogers to moms who don’t follow the CDC’s vaccination schedule. But that’s a mistake.

This reaction suggests the supposed experts have something to hide. They don’t want to bury their opponents with studies showing how they’re right. They want to shame them into silence or destroy their professional lives.

This is the same tactic the left uses against those who believe in intelligent design or who question global warming alarmism. But ad hominem attacks are not a sign of a strong intellectual argument.

In addition, stifling discussion limits nuance and new discoveries. Doctors once recommended older adults take a daily dose of baby aspirin. In 2022, the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force reversed course for adults without heart disease. They concluded the risk of bleeding was greater than the number of heart attacks prevented. Even beneficial drugs have trade-offs.

These kinds of discussions should be had. A century ago, whooping cough killed 6,000 children a year. Thanks to vaccines, there were only around 3,000 cases of whooping cough in the United States in 2022. That’s a medical miracle.

In contrast, Hepatitis B is spread primarily by sexual contact or dirty needles. That’s much less of a threat to newborns. Yet, the CDC recommends infants receive the Hepatitis B vaccine at birth, one month and six months. The CDC also recommends 6-month-olds get a COVID shot. Healthy children have a vanishingly small risk of dying from COVID. The COVID vaccine, however, has been linked to heart problems, especially in young males.

Perhaps there are trade-offs to the CDC now recommending some infants receive more than 20 vaccines by the time they’re 6-months old. Just like with baby aspirin, that topic shouldn’t be off limits to continued study and debate.

Finally, doing something different may lead to answers on autism, which Trump notes has exploded. If the supposed experts can’t figure out why it’s growing so rapidly, then it’s time to investigate possible answers the “experts” previously dismissed.

RFK may end up being wrong about a lot, but he’s right on this. Raising questions about vaccines shouldn’t be verboten.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.