Protesters in two countries have taken to the streets in an attempt to overthrow their established governments. See if you can spot the differences.

In this frame grab from footage circulating on social media shows protesters dancing and cheering around a bonfire as they take to the streets despite an intensifying crackdown as the Islamic Republic remains cut off from the rest of the world, in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.(UGC via AP)

In Country A, protesters seek the overthrow of a dictatorial regime that oppresses its citizens. The country is led by a supreme ruler, who has held his position since 1989. All laws must conform with Islamic law. The country does hold elections, but its rulers significantly limit who can run for office. It is impossible for an opposition party to obtain power through the ballot box.

In Country B, protesters openly seek to stop law enforcement officials from enforcing the law. The country is led by a president who was elected in 2024 and will leave in 2028 despite his trolling. Previously, his political opponent held power. Laws must comply with a centuries-old Constitution. This country holds regular elections for citizens to choose their representatives.

Country A is one of the least free countries in the world and is rife with corruption. Its citizens don’t enjoy much political, religious or academic freedom.

Country B is one of the freest countries in the world. Its citizens enjoy a large degree of political, religious and academic freedom.

In Country A, the government has shut down the internet. It is using military jammers to disrupt Starlink internet access.

In Country B, citizens have ready access to the internet. Those who protest the government openly coordinate their activities online. They eagerly post videos of their confrontations with law enforcement officials.

In Country A, protesting requires a significant amount of personal bravery. Those who openly oppose the government know they risk jail or death.

In Country B, protesting is often a leisure activity or a job. Participants frequently taunt law enforcement officers, seeking to provoke a confrontation. Activists use selectively edited clips from those exchanges to disparage the officers.

In Country A, protesters risk their lives to take videos showing themselves lighting cigarettes with a burning picture of the country’s supreme leader.

In Country B, celebrities such as Mark Ruffalo openly denounce the country’s president before walking into a highly publicized awards show. The biggest risk Ruffalo and other celebrities take in speaking out is tripping on the red carpet as they rush the cameras.

In Country A, government forces kill protesters with impunity and en masse. CBS News reported Tuesday that Country A may have slaughtered more than 12,000 people in recent days in an attempt to crush the protests. An accurate assessment is hard to come by because Country A doesn’t have freedom of speech or the press and it’s restricting the internet.

In Country B, a law enforcement officer shot and killed a single protester after she drove her car into the officer who fired the shot. Before she died, she initially parked in the middle of the street to obstruct law enforcement and then drove away when an officer told her to get out of her vehicle.

In Country A, protesters look to America for inspiration and help.

In Country B, protesters often wave the flags of foreign countries.

Country A is Iran, and it’s ruled by a dictator. Country B is America, and it isn’t. Unless you’ve been blinded by a hatred of President Donald Trump, the difference is obvious.

