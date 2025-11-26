VICTOR JOECKS: What Americans need to learn from the Pilgrims

By modern standards, the people who created Thanksgiving didn’t have much to be thankful for. They practiced gratitude anyway.

The Mayflower II, a replica of the original Mayflower ship that brought the Pilgrims to America 400 year ago, sails into Plymouth, Mass., as it returns home following extensive renovations, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Think about the Pilgrims. The Separatists originally fled England to avoid religious persecution. Years later, they decided to leave the Netherlands for the New World. One of their ships, the Speedwell, wasn’t even seaworthy. The colonists all journeyed on the Mayflower.

It was a brutal trip. The 102 passengers generally lived below decks. They ate hardtack biscuits and some dried meat.

“These lower decks were very cramped, cold and wet, with low ceilings no more than 5 feet tall,” Conrad Humphreys, a professional sailor, told History.com. “And all around you, people are getting seasick.”

They lived like that for months. They didn’t have a smooth arrival. The winds drove them farther north than they intended. They eventually settled in what is now Massachusetts, establishing the Plymouth Colony.

Then things got worse. Only one passenger died on the journey over, but their health didn’t hold during the cold of winter. Death was a constant companion.

“So as ther dyed some times 2. or 3. of a day,” William Bradford wrote in his journal. Of the group’s original “100. &odd persons, scarce 50. remained.”

It’s likely the rest of the colonists would have died without the miraculous appearance of Squanto — an Indian who spoke English. Squanto’s backstory is so improbable that it’s hard to attribute it to anything other than divine favor. Squanto taught the Pilgrims how to farm and catch fish. He helped them forge an alliance with the nearby Wampanoag Indians.

In the fall of 1621, the Pilgrims reaped a good harvest. They gathered for a feast of gratitude. Around 90 Wampanoag Indians joined in the celebration. It included food, shooting and races.

“And although it be not always so plentifull, as it was at this time with us, yet by the goodness of God, we are so farre from want, that we often wish you partakers of our plenty,” Edward Winslow wrote about the feast.

Most people are likely familiar with at least the end of the story. Amid all the food, football and family gatherings, however, it can be hard to slow down and appreciate what the Pilgrims did. Amidst death, scarcity and toil, they gave thanks to God. They didn’t complain about the meagerness of their material possessions. They praised God for what he had provided.

What a contrast to today. While living in the richest country in the history of the world, society is filled with ingratitude and entitlement. Of course, that’s not just everyone else’s problem. How annoyed I get when I have to wait 15 minutes for Costco to bring out more pumpkin pies. How discouraged I get when my loved ones’ health isn’t what I desire it to be.

How the Pilgrims would rightly scoff at us for not continuously recognizing God’s abundant provision, even in midst of suffering. May you and I remember how much we have to be grateful for.

Happy Thanksgiving.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on X.