VICTOR JOECKS: What most miss about the Pretti shooting

BCA officers stand on the scene where Alex Pretti was fatally shot by a U.S. Border Patrol officer yesterday, in Minneapolis, Sunday, Jan. 25, 2026. (AP Photo/Adam Gray) Note: BCA stands for Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, a statewide law enforcement agency in Minnesota

A couple of weeks ago, I told my kids to go pull weeds. They weren’t happy about this.

Instead of working, one of my sons started throwing little rocks onto the roof. Some of his siblings joined him. You can probably guess what happened next. One of my youngest daughters joined in the “fun,” but she’s not as strong or adept at throwing.

Plunk. Crack. She put a rock right through our front window.

Who’s responsible for this?

My daughter who threw the rock — definitely. But her brothers are too, especially the one who started it. Our window would still be intact if it weren’t for a situation created by an older sibling who definitely knew better.

A similar principle applies to the Saturday shooting of Alex Pretti, an activist who interfered with federal agents in Minnesota.

Who is responsible for his death?

The Border Patrol agent who shot him certainly is. There should be a full investigation into whether the shooting was justified. The online videos don’t clearly show what he saw and heard when he fired his weapon. Pretti had a right to carry a handgun, but interfering with law enforcement when armed is more dangerous.

Federal agents didn’t search out Pretti. They were responding to a situation created by others. Start with the rhetoric of Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

The federal government is “kidnapping innocent people with no warning and no due process.” Walz said this month. Further, “this long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement. Instead, it’s a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota.”

This rhetoric turned up the temperature. Efforts to oppose ICE have gone far beyond peaceful protests. Thousands of people are actively working to disrupt immigration enforcement activities. They use Signal groups to track and follow ICE vehicles. They surround federal agents, blowing whistles and screaming at them. Agitators have attacked hotels where they believe ICE officers are staying.

Instead of seeking to change federal immigration law, activists have normalized illegally obstructing federal agents.

This led to Saturday. Federal agents didn’t seek out Pretti. Informed by spotters, agitators gathered around the agents. Shortly before the shooting, a federal agent pushed Pretti onto a sidewalk. Pretti then moved to the middle of the street, appearing to film — that’s another activity Walz has called for. An agent then pushed a woman out of the road. Pretti then moved between the woman and the agent. It’s only then that he was pepper sprayed. He didn’t deserve to be shot, but if Pretti hadn’t broken the law, the sequence that led to his death never would have started.

All the focus and ire on the split-second decision of one agent obscures the deliberate and reckless decisions by so many that created this situation. Remove one of those dominoes, and Pretti would still be alive.

You can’t throw rocks at a house and then act shocked and outraged when someone breaks a window.

Victor Joecks' column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday.