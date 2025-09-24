VICTOR JOECKS: Why Erika Kirk forgave Charlie’s murderer

Erika Kirk showed the world what Christian forgiveness looks like. It’s something I’ll never forget.

On Sunday, my two oldest children, a friend and I attended Charlie Kirk’s memorial service in Arizona. It’s a difficult event to describe fully, which isn’t great when you’ve decided to write about it. The details are straightforward. The size of the crowd was massive, and the list of speakers was impressive.

But the number of emotions and their intensity is harder to capture.

There was heartbreak. Charlie’s friends and wife described the man and leader who left behind an enormous hole.

There was defiance. Charlie’s co-workers left no doubt that Turning Point USA will remain a cultural and political force for decades to come.

There was peace. Most of the people in the stadium knew that Charlie is in heaven, worshiping his Lord and Savior.

There was boldness. Secretary of State Marco Rubio laid out the gospel message.

“Sin entered the world and separated us from our Creator,” he said. “And so God took on the form of a man and came down and lived among us, and He suffered like men, and He died like a man, but on the third day, He rose unlike any mortal man.”

This salvation is available to anyone who declares Jesus is their Lord and that God raised him from the third day. That even includes the man who shot Charlie.

“I always felt a little uncomfortable talking about my faith in public, as much as I love the Lord, and as much as it was an important part of my life,” Vice President J.D. Vance said. “I’ve talked more about Jesus Christ in the past two weeks than I have my entire time in public life.”

There was humor. Amid hours of heavy emotions, some levity was much appreciated. Donald Trump Jr. did a hilarious impression of his dad and cracked the best one-liner of the event.

“To say Charlie knew more about the Bible than me is an understatement, folks,” Trump Jr. said. “It’s like saying Donald Trump knows more about being president than Hillary Clinton or Kamala Harris.”

There was learning. Hillsdale College President Larry Arnn told the crowd what he once told Charlie, “If you want to grow, you have to suffer.”

There was purpose — and anyone who thought it was primarily politics missed the main theme.

“Charlie wanted his Savior to be the guest of honor,” Pastor Rob McCoy said.

“Charlie right now is in heaven,” Christian apologist Frank Turek told the crowd, but “not because he sacrificed himself for his Savior. Charlie Kirk is in heaven because his Savior sacrificed himself for Charlie Kirk.”

There was forgiveness. The most amazing moment of all came from the widowed Erika Kirk. She described how Charlie had wanted to save the “Lost Boys of the West,” like the one who killed him. Echoing Jesus’ words on the cross, she said, “That young man — I forgive him.”

It was an act of courage and obedience made possible by a reliance on God’s grace. Charlie would have been proud.

