VICTOR JOECKS: Why the left still can’t define ‘woman’

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court as it hears arguments over state laws barring transgender girls and women from playing on school athletic teams, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

They’ve had years to prepare, but transgender activists still can’t answer one simple question.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court heard arguments in two cases challenging state laws protecting girls’ sports. Both Idaho and West Virginia don’t allow males to participate on female teams. Gov. Joe Lombardo has announced that he’s backing a similar initiative in Nevada.

Before those on the left started to claim that men who pretend to be women are women, such laws were unnecessary. Title IX has been so successful because it gave girls and women the opportunity to compete against other girls and women. Top female athletes may be faster and stronger than you or me, but they’re no match for their male peers.

The public overwhelmingly opposes men standing atop the podium of women’s sports events. Perhaps this is why Democrat Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Aaron Ford claims he doesn’t “personally” support men in women’s sports. Whether you should believe his latest flip-flop is another question entirely.

But all this will count for little if the Supreme Court guts laws protecting women’s sports. Transgender activists argue these laws violate Title IX’s prohibition on sex discrimination in federally funded activities, such as public school sports. They also claim the laws violate the Equal Protection Clause of the 14th Amendment.

Leave aside what you think about these arguments. If you allege sex discrimination, you should be able to define sex. That proved to be a challenge for Kathleen Hartnett, the attorney representing the man challenging the Idaho law.

Justice Samuel Alito got Hartnett to agree that schools can have separate teams for boys and girls.

If a school “does that, then is it not necessary for there to be, for equal protection purposes, if that is challenged under the Equal Protection Clause, an understanding of what it means to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman?” Alito asked. He continued, “For equal protection purposes, what does — what does it mean to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman?”

Hartnett stumbled around and then admitted, “We do not have a definition for the court.”

In one sense, this is unbelievable. Hartnett went to Harvard Law School and clerked for then-Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens. She has all the outward signs of being highly intelligent. How was she unprepared for such a basic question, especially one that’s so popular among conservatives? In 2022, Matt Walsh made a terrific film titled “What is a Woman?” He showed how that simple question flummoxed transgender activists.

But when you think about it, Hartnett’s refusal to answer is understandable. Transgender ideology rests on a logical contradiction. Without biological differences, the categories of male and female wouldn’t exist. But leftists simultaneously claim that people can move between categories based on their feelings. Offering a definition would expose this internal inconsistency.

At least Hartnett wasn’t alone in her ignorance. Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson claims not to know what a woman is either.

