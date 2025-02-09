VICTOR JOECKS: Why Trump 2.0 looks unstoppable

If they don’t already, Democrats will soon wish that President Donald Trump had won reelection in 2020.

President Donald Trump signs an executive order barring transgender female athletes from competing in women's or girls' sporting events, in the East Room of the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

It’s staggering what Trump has already accomplished in the first weeks of his second term. Border crossings have plummeted. Trump ended DEI in the federal government. He reversed a 1965 executive order that required companies with federal contracts to put affirmative-action quotas in place. He stopped federal funding of transgender surgeries and treatments for minors.

There isn’t enough room to mention all of his accomplishments in areas such as energy, foreign policy and the military.

Trump’s second term is off to a much better start than his first. It’s worth looking at the factors that have made Trump 2.0 so dominant.

The first is that he has a much better understanding of how he can use his power to accomplish his goals. His executive orders contain specific instructions to dismantle the regulatory state and withdraw the woke tentacles with which the left has infiltrated American society. That’s partly because his supporters spent their years in exile crafting detailed plans for his return.

Second, his staffing choices have been superb and aligned with his vision. That wasn’t the case in his first term, which was hampered by leaks, internal drama and staff upheaval. In his first term, “many of his Cabinet picks quietly or openly worked to stop his ideas,” The Associated Press noted recently. That isn’t happening now, and the improvement is obvious.

The third change is his pace. In his first term, Trump signed one executive order on Jan. 20, 2017. This year, Trump signed more than two dozen on his first day in office. And he’s kept that up.

This speed has led to tactical errors from the left. Democrats and their media allies are furious that Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency have targeted the USAID. That’s the U.S. Agency for International Development. It’s supposed to help the United States counter influence from foreign adversaries, such as China. But it has morphed into a giant slush fund for left-wing causes.

Democrats have decided this is where they want to make their stand. That’s an odd choice, because the agency is little known. The Trump administration has an easy rebuttal, too. It can simply tell the American people how USAID spent their money. That included $1.5 million to push DEI in Serbia and $2 million for LGBT issues, including sex changes, in Guatemala.

Fourth, the Trump administration has provided alternative visuals. A month ago, the left had a clear playbook to attack the president’s mass deportations. Find and publicize the plights of the most sympathetic illegal immigrants. But ICE is widely broadcasting its removals and welcoming media on its raids. Dr. Phil embedded with an ICE team in Chicago. Fox News showed one Haitian illegal immigrant screaming, “F--- Trump” and “Yo, Biden forever, bro,” after ICE arrested him. ICE said he had 17 criminal convictions.

An informed public isn’t falling for Democratic scare tactics.

Leadership starts at the top. The fifth and most important factor is that Trump is a changed man. That could be a result of experience, his nearly being assassinated or Democratic efforts to imprison him. Trump is more disciplined and focused than he was eight years ago. If something doesn’t work, he moves on, instead of playing the blame game. He’s not competing with his appointees for attention or power. He knows their accomplishments add to his legacy.

If he keeps this up, that legacy will include one of the greatest second presidential terms in American history.

