VICTOR JOECKS: With Bud Light boycott, the right strikes back

Often the most effective way to stop a bully is to punch him in the nose. Some on the political right are applying this principle to corporations who go woke.

Limited-edition Bud Light alien cans for the Alienstock festival are seen at the Sunset View Inn on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, in Alamo, NV. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Often the most effective way to stop a bully is to punch him in the nose. Some on the political right are applying this principle to corporations that go woke.

Over the past couple of weeks, the reputation and beer sales of Bud Light have taken a significant hit. Bud Light recently partnered with Dylan Mulvaney. That included sending him commemorative beer cans celebrating a year of his living as a woman.

Mulvaney was a Broadway performer before the pandemic. Just more than a year ago, he decided to identify as a girl, gaining a massive following on TikTok. His internet fame has made him one of the most well-known transgender individuals in the world. He has met with President Joe Biden. He likely gas earned more than $1 million endorsing a slew of brands. His sponsors include Ulta Beauty, Kate Spade and Nike sports bras.

Do you remember reading “The Emperor’s New Clothes”? I always wondered how everyone could be willing to go along with an obvious delusion. I wonder no more.

Not surprisingly, Mulvaney has gained the approval of political and media elites. The most powerful institutions in society back up his fantasy with their advertising dollars, shaping culture and young minds.

Mulvaney can live his life any way he wants. But don’t expect everyone to play along. In the fable, a child states the obvious, “The emperor’s not wearing any clothes.” In this case, it’s beer drinkers speaking up.

Spurred on by conservative voices, such as commentator Matt Walsh, many Bud Light consumers switched beverages. Anecdotes from around the country suggested some bars saw a significant decline in Bud Light sales. A viral video showed Kid Rock shooting up Bud Light cans with a rifle. Its parent company, Anheuser-Busch, lost billions in market cap, although stock prices are volatile.

But the numbers show the backlash had an impact. During the first week of the boycott, Bud Light sales dropped by nearly 7 percent in dollars terms and more than 10 percent by volume. Coors Light and Miller Lite saw an uptick in sales and share.

There’s now a divide on the right about this. Donald Trump Jr. said recently that conservatives should back off the boycott. “Last cycle (Anheuser-Busch) employees and their PAC gave about 60 percent to Republicans and 40 percent to Democrats,” he explained.

On the other hand, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is willing to stand up to corporate America — even if it costs him campaign contributions. He understands that victory isn’t just winning an election, but influencing society.

“Corporate America is trying to change our country,” he said. He continued, “I think pushback is in order across the board, including with Bud Light.”

DeSantis is right. It’s not enough for Republicans to win the occasional election if society’s institutions push only leftward. Conservatives can’t boycott every leftist company, but strategic boycotts can be effective.

Men are not women. If a company wants to pretend otherwise, it shouldn’t be surprised when conservative consumers strike back.

Contact Victor Joecks at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.