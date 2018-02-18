Why doing ‘something’ won’t stop the next school shooting

After every mass shooting, Democrats and their allies in the media tell Americans to “do something.” The response to Wednesday’s horrific shooting in Florida has been no different.

A video monitor shows school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz, left, with public defender Melisa McNeill, making an appearance before Judge Kim Theresa Mollica in Broward County Court, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Cruz is accused of opening fire Wednesday at the school killing more than a dozen people and injuring several. (Susan Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

Students gather during a vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, accused of using a semi-automatic rifle in a shooting at a Florida high school, confessed to carrying out the killing and carried extra ammunition in his backpack, according to a sheriff's department report released Thursday. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Joey Kandil, 18, a recent graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, places a ring around a candle on one of seventeen crosses, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at the school, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Two people comfort each other as they sit and mourn at one of seventeen crosses, after a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Students grieve during a vigil at Pine Trails Park for the victims of the Wednesday shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland, Fla., Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018. Nikolas Cruz, a former student, was charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder on Thursday. (Brynn Anderson/AP)

President Donald Trump delivers a statement on the mass shooting at a South Florida High School from the White House, Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Students released from a lockdown are overcome with emotion following following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Students released from a lockdown walk away following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Students are released from a lockdown following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Medical personnel tend to a victim following a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (John McCall/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)

Family members embrace after a student walked out from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. The shooting at the South Florida high school sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

A student shows a law enforcement officer a photo or video from his phone, Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. A shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School sent students rushing into the streets as SWAT team members swarmed in and locked down the building. Police were warning that the shooter was still at large even as ambulances converged on the scene and emergency workers appeared to be treating those possibly wounded. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Parents wait for news after a reports of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., on Wednesday, Feb. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Joel Auerbach)

After every mass shooting, Democrats and their allies in the media tell Americans to “do something.” The response to Wednesday’s horrific shooting in Florida was no different.

The list of mass shootings with AR-15 style weapons “will continue to grow until we do something,” tweeted Nevada Democratic gubernatorial candidate Steve Sisolak.

There “are common-sense steps Congress can take to prevent the slaughtering of children and these senseless mass murders,” tweeted Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. “Congress just needs to step up and do it.”

“We need a leader who will have the courage to help us stop the next tragedy before it occurs,” tweeted Rep. Dina Titus.

Across the country, Rep. Joe Kennedy III, part-time comedian Jimmy Kimmel and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsome all called on elected officials to “do something.”

But what is “something”? Without details, it’s like a group of lost hikers declaring they need to “find their way home.” Yes, everyone can agree with that, but which way do you go?

Sen. Cortez Masto’s office didn’t reply to a Review-Journal request for specifics on what she wants Congress to do. If you really have “common-sense steps” to “prevent the slaughter of children,” you have a moral imperative to share those. But it looks as if Sen. Cortez Masto either doesn’t know what to do or is too worried about electoral consequences to share what she really thinks needs to happen.

Rep. Titus’ office said Congress should repeal the Dickey Amendment. The amendment prevents the Centers for Disease Control from using its funding “to advocate or promote gun control.” How that would stop the next tragedy is unclear.

Sisolak’s campaign said he would implement Question 1 background checks and that he supports banning bump stocks, military-style assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. None of those steps, however, would have stopped the Florida or Las Vegas massacres. Many shooters, such as the Florida teen and Las Vegas sicko, passed background checks. There’s another problem, too. Even if he’s elected governor, Sisolak can’t make the FBI conduct Question 1 background checks.

In addition, the term “military-style assault weapons” is so ambiguous as to be meaningless. Does Sisolak mean fully automatic weapons? Machine guns have been heavily regulated since 1934 and weren’t used in any recent attack. Does he mean weapons with military-style features such as a bayonet mount? News flash: The bayonet mount isn’t what makes a semi-automatic rifle deadly. Sisolak’s campaign didn’t return an email and call seeking further details.

Without specifics or with proposals that wouldn’t have prevented recent mass shootings, these strongly worded calls-to-action come off as attempts to delegitimize political opponents. Some, such as Newsome, directly accuse the NRA of being “complicit” in the murders. Others imply that if you don’t agree with their undefined policy proposals you don’t care about the lives lost and or preventing future tragedies.

Shame on you if your ideology so consumes you that you refuse to acknowledge that gun-rights advocates think school shootings are horrific. They are. Everyone’s heart breaks. Every parent — regardless of their political beliefs — shudders to think about receiving that phone call.

The only time mass murder isn’t universally mourned in the United States is when abortionists kill millions of pre-born babies.

Insisting Congress “do something” to stop these tragedies, however, is a talking point, not a plan.

Victor Joecks’ column appears in the Opinion section each Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Listen to him discuss his columns each Monday at 9 a.m. with Kevin Wall on 790 Talk Now. Contact him at vjoecks@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-4698. Follow @victorjoecks on Twitter.