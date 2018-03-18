COMMENTARY: Adios, California! Nation should wave goodbye to fugitive state

California is a part of America. But it’s no longer American. It is a foreign state. It is a fugitive state. The U.S. Constitution and the rule of law no longer apply in California.

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf takes questions from the media during a press conference at City Hall in Oakland, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2018. (Jane Tyska/San Jose Mercury News via AP)

California is a part of America. But it’s no longer American. It is a foreign state. It is a fugitive state. The U.S. Constitution and the rule of law no longer apply in California.

It’s a state without a country. It’s no longer American in any way.

Liberals in California want to secede. They are trying to put it on the 2020 ballot. They call it “Calexit.” I say, “Glory, hallelujah!”

Let’s help make it happen. I propose 63 million Trump voters join the team. Let’s work 24/7 to turn their dream into a reality.

California supports illegal aliens over legal, law-abiding American citizens. They support illegals getting official state-issued driver’s licenses. They support illegals over police and ICE. Many liberals in California want to abolish ICE. They want no borders and no immigration law.

The attorney general of California has warned that any business owner who cooperates with ICE will face prosecution by the state of California. You read correctly. California will fine business owners for obeying federal law to protect the criminal.

The mayor of Oakland played Paul Revere to warn illegal felons “ICE is coming. ICE is coming.” The feds report that more than 800 felons evaded arrest because of that stunt. How many legal, law-abiding, native-born Americans will be robbed, raped, or murdered in the coming weeks because of that act of sedition?

A federal judge just sided with the ACLU and barred Los Angeles from enforcing gang restrictions that lowered crime. California has once again sided with hoodlums and gangbangers over law-abiding taxpayers.

In Oakland, a coffee shop prohibits employees from serving police in order to create a “safe space” for their customers. Californians hate and distrust police more than illegal felons and thugs who speak no English and wear gang tattoos. Really.

All this is sheer madness. But California has taken it to a whole new level. Just this week the California Senate appointed the first-ever illegal alien to an official statewide post. Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year old illegal alien-turned-attorney, will serve on the official state committee that doles out money to illegals attending college. In California, illegals now decide how taxpayer money is spent.

It’s time for President Donald Trump to act. First, let’s brand California. It’s not a sanctuary state. It’s “The Fugitive State.” It’s a place that chooses to let felons and fugitives run free. It’s a place where the rights of criminals are far more important than protecting law-abiding American citizens who pay taxes. We are the second-class citizens in California.

How do we fix the problem? Liberal Californians want to secede. I’m joining the movement. How about you?

California should secede. California must secede. Conservatives should beg California to secede. We should make it easy for them. We should help pay for it. Pass the hat. Every conservative should chip in $20. I’ll throw in $1,000 to get the ball rolling.

Just think of elections. Without California in the Electoral College, all future Republican presidential candidates would win without breaking a sweat. We’d win the Electoral College vote by a landslide. Heck, without California, we easily would win the popular vote, too.

Next, think of Congress. California has 53 House seats. Democrats lead 39-14, for a net advantage of 25 seats. Send California packing, and the GOP gains a 25-seat advantage. Republicans would dominate the House for decades to come.

And the GOP would gain an automatic two seats in the Senate through the subtraction of California. Those two U.S. Senate seats are deep-blue Democrat forever. But if California secedes, a 51-49 GOP advantage would become a 51-47 edge.

If the initiative qualified for the 2020 ballot and passed, California would hold a secession vote May 4, 2021.

If 63 million Trump voters just gave an average of $20 each to the “Calexit” movement, that would be more than $1.2 billion. That’s enough money to help California secede, with enough left over as a down payment on building a wall — on California’s border.

Wayne Allyn Root (Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com) is host of the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show.” Listen from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790-AM Talk Now and watch at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV, now on DirecTV and Dish Network. His RJ columns run Thursday and Sunday.