COMMENTARY: Both Republicans and Democrats have committed massive fraud when it comes to Obamacare

They are all guilty. Our politicians are liars. When it comes to Obamacare, they have committed false advertising on a massive scale.

But why aren’t they held to the same standards as businessmen and women in the private sector? When politicians commit blatant fraud and misrepresentation, why aren’t they sharing a prison cell with Bernie Madoff?

If IBM advertised a new computer for $799 and it actually cost you $1,799, wouldn’t someone go to jail? What if it cost far more than advertised and it didn’t work at all? What if every single promise in the advertisement was a provable lie?

Well Obama and the Democrats who designed and sold Obamacare to the American people lied about everything.

“If you like your insurance, you can keep your insurance.” “If you like your doctor, you can keep your doctor.” “Your premiums will go down.” “It won’t kill jobs, it will give Americans the freedom to choose not to work.” “It won’t add to the national debt.” “The middle class will be better off.” “The quality of health care won’t go down.” And don’t forget the biggest whopper of all, right in front of the U.S. Supreme Court: “Obamacare is not a tax.”

It was 100 percent lies. Misrepresentation. Fraud on a massive scale. Or horrendous incompetence. Or a deadly combination of both. After all, even I don’t believe Obama wanted to spend $2 billion to build defective web sites. That wasn’t socialism. That was pure arrogance mixed with ignorance, stupidity and incompetence.

But what if Obama had told the truth? What if he had said the following:

“Obamacare will cost trillions. It will triple, maybe even quadruple, your insurance premiums. It will raise your deductibles and co-pays. It will cover far less than your current health insurance covers. It will dramatically raise your taxes. Many full-time, middle-class jobs will be lost. The national debt will double from $10 trillion to $20 trillion. But it’s all worth it to achieve fairness, equality and social justice. This is the right thing to do. The middle class must sacrifice.”

Would anyone have bought it? Of course not. That’s why it was blatant fraud, misrepresentation and false advertising.

But what about Republicans? They are also guilty of false advertising. I don’t care if you’re a liberal Democrat and you think Obamacare is wonderful. I don’t care if you love higher taxes. False advertising is still false advertising. And in the private sector, that’s a crime that could land you in prison.

GOP politicians such as Sen. Dean Heller promised to repeal Obamacare. That’s precisely why they were elected. They didn’t promise to “somewhat repeal Obamacare.” Or to “repeal small parts of Obamacare.” Or to “leave much of Obamacare intact.”

They didn’t run for election saying, “I’ll do something, but I’m not sure what.” Or, “I may be a Republican, but I will fight to keep the higher taxes of Obamacare to pay for millions of able-bodied Americans to join the Medicaid rolls.” Or, “This isn’t simple or easy. Obamacare is bad, but there is no alternative. So, we’ll have to keep some version of it.”

They didn’t say that, did they?

Sen. Heller didn’t say any of that. Dean Heller lied to all of us. Everyone who voted for Dean Heller — or any Senate Republican who refuses to repeal Obamacare — was deceived, defrauded, conned, scammed and fleeced. These GOP senators are all guilty of fraud, misrepresentation and false advertising.

If they had told the truth, we’d never have voted for them. If Republicans had admitted they would not repeal Obamacare, they would not control every level of federal, state and local government. They achieved success through false advertising.

That’s why the answer to all of this is term limits. Every politician must be limited to two terms. One term in office and one term in prison.

And that’s my plan.

