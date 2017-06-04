COMMENTARY: Crazy Democrats still blaming that vast, right-wing conspiracy

Hillary Clinton. AP Photo/Craig Ruttle

I have a confession to make. I hope the Las Vegas FBI office is listening.

I have been among President Trump’s biggest supporters and defenders in the media for the past two years. I was even all over the international media. I defended Trump on TV in more than 30 countries. And get this …

My grandfather was a Russian Jew. And it goes deeper — I admit it, I’ve always loved Russian dressing. Gasp!

I’m clearly right smack in the middle of the Trump-Russian collusion. Where’s the FBI when you need it? Are agents asleep at the switch? Clearly, all Republicans are in bed with Russia.

It’s “All Russia, all the time.” It’s all reached the height of absurdity.

But the great news is …

I predict American voters have reached the turning point. I’ve seen it and heard it for the past 72 hours. I’ve heard from the wives of my friends, most of whom are non-political, independents or moderate Democrat-leaning. But even they were all disgusted by Kathy Griffin’s actions; shocked by Hillary Clinton’s excuses; and revolted by Jeopardy champion and children’s author Ken Jennings’ attack on Barron Trump — an innocent 11-year old boy.

It was all on display last week. The entire Democrat Party has lost their collective minds. They all live in a bubble where it’s “trendy” to blame everything on Russia and a vast right-wing conspiracy.

But is it possible Democrats lost simply because working-class and middle-class white Americans can’t stand their agenda (see Obamacare, climate change, open borders)?

Hillary Clinton clearly lives in that bubble. She drank the Kool-Aid. She ruined what was left of her credibility, reputation and political career with crazy talk at a high-tech conference a few days ago. She blamed her loss 100 percent on Russia and “a thousand Russian agents” spreading “fake news” across social media.

According to “the Queen of conspiracy crazy” it’s another vast right-wing conspiracy, this time with Trump in charge.

Except she blamed social media. And yet the entire Silicon Valley establishment (you know, the people who invented social media) was for Hillary. The kings of high tech bent over backward to hand the election to Hillary.

And so did ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, CNBC. Their news coverage was 90 percent tilted against Trump. A Harvard study out last month shows they are all still colluding against Trump. Harvard proved up to 98 percent of media coverage outside Fox is negative to Trump.

Russia had to get in line. Lots of people were busy “influencing the election.” Most of them were busy influencing in Hillary’s favor.

Comedian Kathy Griffin clearly lives in that bubble. She ruined her “D List” showbiz career. She thought it was cool to imitate ISIS cutting off Trump’s head. She showcased the worst of liberals — the intolerance, blind hatred and hate speech. She shocked the nation.

I’m a rare blue-collar S.O.B. (son of a butcher) in the media. My political predictions have been virtually 100 percent on the money. So, let me make another prediction …

We’ve just reached a turning point.

The average middle-class American has had enough of the lies, absurd conspiracy theories, hatred and violent threats. The left is committing political suicide through crazy talk. They are actually turning Trump into a sympathetic figure.

As smart billionaire, Michael Bloomberg, just predicted Trump has a great chance of being re-elected because Democrats have no message, no solutions and nothing positive to add to the conversation.

I’m with Bloomberg. Can you guess Bloomberg’s background? Russian Jewish.

We’re all just part of the vast right-wing Russian conspiracy. Where’s the FBI when you need it?

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear his nationally-syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now.