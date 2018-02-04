COMMENTARY: Democrats are holding a losing hand against Donald Trump

Good luck with all of this in 2018 and 2020.

Remember the movie “Trading Places” with Eddie Murphy? Democrats are in such precarious shape right now, I wouldn’t trade places with them for all the money in the world. That would be “fool’s gold.”

I’ve never seen a hand this bad. In Texas Hold ’em, the single worst hand is two-seven. You’re chances of winning are close to zero. Your best play is to fold.

That’s precisely where Democrats are right now. They are holding a two-seven. It’s time to fold.

Before we get to the FISA memo, it’s important to look at the economy. Money matters to everyone. Presidents are elected based on the strength of the economy. Americans vote with their wallets and pocketbooks. Always have, always will.

President Donald Trump is a rainmaker. He’s “making it rain” for the American people. Things are so good, people are giddy.

The week started off with the Dallas Fed saying, “We may not like the way things are communicated and the division in the country, but the policies are improving conditions for the workers and employers.” Have you ever heard a Fed announcement like that before?

Then the Atlanta Fed came out and predicted GDP growth of 5.4 percent for the first quarter. That’s the greatest number in years. The economy is exploding on rocket fuel.

By the way, Obama averaged 1.3 percent GDP growth for eight years.

But, wait. There’s more. U.S. manufacturing expanded in January at the strongest pace in 14 years. U.S. oil production topped 10 million barrels a day for first time in a half century. The Dow had the best January in a half century. The Trump economy added 200,000 jobs in January, beating expectations. Many of them were high-wage jobs in manufacturing and construction.

And here’s the big one: After decades of no wage growth for workers, wages just jumped 3 percent.

Don’t forget, 90 percent of all taxpayers will get more money in their paychecks this month.

Democrats are in the position of saying either the economy isn’t good … or that, as rapper Jay Z recently said of Trump’s success, “Money doesn’t equate to happiness.” Those are bad arguments. That’s gotta be the worst poker hand in history.

Not surprisingly, Trump’s approval rating soared to 49 percent on Friday. He won the 2016 election with 46 percent approval. Trump’s economic approval rating soared to 51 percent. And the generic congressional poll went from Democrats winning by 18 points … to 5 points … to tied — in a month.

I think that famous “blue wave” just turned bright red.

Now to the really bad news for Democrats. The FISA memo was released Friday. It confirms the FBI and Department of Justice colluded with Democrats and Hillary to pay for a fake dossier … used to commit fraud in front of a FISA judge … to illegally obtain warrants to spy on the Trump campaign … to ensure Hillary’s victory. The FBI forgot to tell the judge the dossier was paid for by Hillary and the Democratic National Committee and an author who said he was “desperate that Donald Trump not get elected.”

There are four giant takeaways:

■ Obama spied on Trump.

■ Hillary and the DNC tried to steal the general election.

■ The FBI leadership is going to prison.

■ The whole fraud was based on info provided by Russia.

So, it was Hillary and the Democrats who tried to steal an election based on collusion with Russia. That’s how they came up with the lie that Trump colluded with Russia. They based a lie on their own Russian conspiracy.

Good luck with all of this in 2018 and 2020. The Democrats have the worst poker hand in history. And Trump is coming up all aces.

