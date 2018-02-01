COMMENTARY: Democrats commit political suicide during Donald Trump’s State of the Union address

Democrats were outed as the party that is rooting for America’s failure.

President Donald Trump. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

Before I get to the embarrassment of the nasty, bitter State of the Union display by the Democrat Party, let me lead with great news.

First, the jobs front. Wednesday morning saw the release of ADP/Moody’s Analytics private payrolls report. New job creation exploded once again under President Donald Trump. Businesses added 234,000 jobs in January versus an expected 185,000. Manufacturing added 12,000 jobs and construction 9,000 new jobs — in a traditionally slow month. Wow.

Secondly, an estimated 11.7 million Fox News viewers saw Trump’s speech, smashing the old record of 6.5 million. It was also the highest rated presidential address of any kind in the history of cable news.

Now to the reaction from viewers. CBS took an instant YouGov poll. Republican viewers approved at a rate of 97 percent. The number was 72 percent for independents and, amazingly, 43 percent for Democrats.

Overall, 75 percent of Americans approved of the speech. And a shocking eight out of 10 felt Trump was trying to unite the nation, rather than divide it. Two-thirds reported the speech made them proud.

Which means anyone who isn’t a bitter, nasty, arrogant, hateful, Kool-Aid drinking socialist loved what they saw. Unfortunately, that leaves the entire Democrat Congress.

That’s why I report the Democrat Party committed political suicide on Tuesday night. Their response to Trump’s speech was out of bounds. It was bizarre. Actually, in a word, it was “foreign.” The Democrat Party is now a foreign party in its own country. It no longer has any understanding of what people born in America think or feel.

It’s perfectly fine to be respectfully opposed to the politics of one party or president. That’s as American as apple pie. But that’s not what happened Tuesday.

Democrats were outed as the party that is rooting for America’s failure. Rooting against a booming economy. Rooting for misery, instead of prosperity. Rooting against job creation. Rooting against a booming stock market. Rooting against employee bonuses. Angry about the lowest black unemployment ever. Angry about the lowest Hispanic unemployment ever. Angry at the lowest female unemployment in 18 years.

They openly frowned, grimaced, groaned and looked sick to their stomachs when President Trump celebrated the American flag … the national anthem … American freedom … and American opportunity. Bizarre. Self-destructive behavior.

But, wait, it gets worse. Democrats appeared to be on the side of murderous MS-13 gangs. When Trump touted legislation to help stop gang violence, drug dealing and murder by vicious MS-13 gangs … and when Trump introduced the parents of two young girls murdered by MS-13 killers … Democrats booed and groaned.

This was the second worst moment of disconnect in American political history.

Now to the single worst disconnect ever. Amnesty-loving Democrat Rep. Luis Gutierrez walked out upon hearing chants of “USA, USA!” It was too much for him. He appeared to be on the verge of tears. Democrats consoled him. To Democrats, it’s now “racist” to love your country.

The Democrats’ performance at the address was shocking. Because if they had an ounce of common sense, they could at least act like they love America, act like patriots and act respectful to parents of kids murdered by illegal alien gangs. Any sane politician would have acted civil — if only to fool enough voters to win elections. Not these Democrats. They suffer from TID: “Trump Insanity Disorder.” They are on tilt. Trump triggers them to acts of self-destruction.

Turn out the lights. There is no one left to support the Democrat Party we saw last night, except for illegal aliens, radicals, Marxists, felons and welfare addicts. A booming economy is a step backward to this group. The American flag is something to be ashamed of. God is a curse. Job creation is a sin.

This was the night the Democrat Party committed political suicide.

