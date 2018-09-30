COMMENTARY: Democrats launch a war on men

Those in the Democratic Party want to burn Republican males at the stake.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, left, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Here are my observations regarding this Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court witch hunt.

First, this is the worst disgrace in the history of American politics. Joe McCarthy looks like a choir boy next to Democrat senators and the liberal mainstream media.

Second, here are the heroes. Brett Kavanaugh is a great man. He is Jimmy Stewart meets Andy Griffith of “Mayberry RFD.” What this fine gentleman has been put through is criminal.

Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has more common sense and courage than any other GOP senator. He will forever more be my hero for standing up for what’s right and courageously pointing out pure evil.

The villains? Sen. Dianne Feinstein is repulsive. She perpetrated a fraud to destroy a great All-American gentleman in the name of partisan politics.

On the GOP side, Sen. Jeff Flake is an utter fool and coward. All it took to change his mind was two liberal feminist women screaming in his elevator. His new book should be titled “Profiles in Cowardice.”

Democrats have showcased the true “gender gap” in American politics. Democrats have a “male problem” the size of Texas. Plain and simple, Democrats hate men. In particular, All-American boys who went to Catholic school, played sports and are now husbands, fathers and men of faith who go to church, have outstanding careers and resumes and vote Republican.

Recognize that list? It’s me. It’s all my friends. It’s every kid I ever grew up with in my middle-class neighborhood in New York. We were All-American boys. Sure, we all liked girls. Is that a crime? Do Democrats want to outlaw men? Do they want to outlaw testosterone?

But I’ll tell you what boys like us didn’t do. We didn’t attempt to rape anyone. We didn’t drug anyone. There was no such thing in the neighborhoods I grew up in. This is all a fantasy from the mind of liberal feminists with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

Brett Kavanaugh graduated near the top of his class in his high school while starring in sports. I graduated No. 1 in my high school while starring in sports. Then he went on to Yale. I went on to Columbia. We both earned our success as adults. We’ve both lived the American Dream. We both love our kids more than anything in life. I’m Brett Kavanaugh. I’ll bet many of you are, too.

When I was watching Brett’s opening statement in front of the DWHC (Democrat Witch Hunt Committee), this macho male cried five separate times. So did all my macho male buddies back in New York. Kava- naugh touched all of us.

Those in the Democrat Party want to burn Republican males at the stake. Kavanaugh’s only mistake was not saying directly to Sen. Feinstein, “You, ma’am, are Joe McCarthy. You have no decency. What you have done to me and my family in the name of politics is evil personified.”

Let the FBI investigate. But be sure it goes both ways. Demand the FBI investigate the accuser, too. Study her phone and email records. Was she in contact with top Democrat operatives in the weeks leading up to her story? Study her bank accounts. Any suspicious large deposits from Democrat donors? Where’s her high school yearbook? And if she committed perjury, she should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

And after the FBI investigation proves nothing — and it will — let’s see how many Democrats vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh. Then we’ll see clearly who the frauds are. It was all a charade from day one.

I’m Brett Kavanaugh. We’re all Brett Kavanaugh. They can do this to any of us. Who’s next?

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.