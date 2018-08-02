COMMENTARY: Democrats now revealing their true selves

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

I feel like Paul Revere. “The communists are coming. The communists are coming.” This is real.

Their new leader is Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The chairman of the Democratic National Committee has called the former waitress “the future of the Democratic Party.” She is now campaigning across the country for Democrat candidates. She is their great hope.

Democrats used to hide their beliefs in the things Ocasio-Cortez advocates. They acted and campaigned as “moderates.” No more. Now they are right out in the open with their extreme, radical, anti-American platform. They are the party of Ocasio-Cortez.

It’s time to tell the raw truth. Study the platforms of the Democrat Socialist Party, which endorses Ocasio-Cortez. Study the platform of the Communist Party of America. Then compare it to what leading Democrats such as Bernie Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez say. There is little to no difference.

So stop sugarcoating it. Stop calling them liberals, progressives or even socialists. This is exactly what communism looks like.

First, let’s compare socialism vs. communism. They are inseparable. Communism is the political system. Socialism is the economic system of communism. That’s the only difference. They are part and parcel of the same system promoted by Karl Marx.

This is the same system that murdered 100 million human beings in the 20th century. The same system that has destroyed Venezuela. Formerly the richest country in Latin America, Venezuela today faces massive shortages of gasoline, food and medical supplies. Inflation is running at 1 million percent. Venezuelans are raiding the zoo to eat zebras. They are eating wild donkeys in the countryside. That’s socialism and communism at work.

By the way, Cuba is a communist country. But the Cuban economic system that starves the people and places them in unimaginable poverty and misery is called “socialist.”

Now look at what Democrat Socialist Ocasio-Cortez believes. She wants Medicare for all. The latest study reports the cost would be $32 trillion over 10 years. The entire U.S. budget is $4.4 trillion. To pay for Medicare for all, income taxes would go to 90 percent.

It’s the same number everywhere. In The People’s Republic of California, illegals are welcome, but plastic straws are banned. In some places, waiters who hand a straw to a customer face six months in prison. Yet even in radical California, they’ve shelved universal health care. Why? The cost would be $400 billion, double their state budget.

Keep in mind that estimate of $32 trillion on the national level is “conservative.” That assumes health care costs could be put under control. They never have been in America’s history. Wasn’t Obamacare supposed to bring costs down?

So perhaps the real 10-year cost of Medicare for all isn’t $32 trillion. Perhaps it’s $64 trillion — 16 times the annual U.S. budget.

But Ocasio-Cortez doesn’t stop there. She wants free college. She wants a universal income — a welfare check for everyone in America for not working.

She wants a “renewable energy economy.” She reported gleefully in a recent TV interview that the cost for this is $3 trillion to $4 trillion more. How will she pay for it? She spoke of giant tax increases, a $2 trillion carbon tax and a dramatic cut in military spending.

She believes in open borders and abolishing ICE. She considers “zero tolerance” for illegal immigration the same as “ethnic cleansing.” So she’d let in 300 million more of the world’s poor and unskilled masses, doubling our population. All of them would get free Medicare and college and a universal income.

Folks, please stop toying around with words. Today’s Democrat Party is filled with socialists, communists and America-haters. This is insanity, mixed with ignorance and blended with national suicide. They want to destroy us. They want to wreck our businesses. They want to take our wealth.

Call me Paul Revere. And, yes, the communists really are coming.

