COMMENTARY: Democrats should be careful what they wish for on health care

I have bad news for Democrats.

First, let’s look at the polls. Liberals and the mainstream media (I know, I repeat myself) keep quoting polls showing Trump’s popularity is low. Yes, it is — as measured by the same polls that showed he would lose the presidency by double digits.

But there are three exceptions, even with those inaccurate, flawed polls.

First, Trump’s ratings are very positive on the economy. The problem for Democrats: This is the only issue that matters when voters walk into the voting booth. Ask former President George H.W. Bush. He was the leader and architect of Desert Storm, one of the greatest and most lopsided victories in military history. Yet he lost to Bill Clinton two years later because the economy was in a mild recession. As Clinton’s adviser said, “It’s the economy, stupid.”

The economy is what matters. And on that one issue, Trump is winning. Even in those flawed polls. That means Democrats lose.

Second, while Trump appears unpopular in those polls, he is still more popular than Hillary Clinton. Even to this day. While Trump polls in the low 40s, Hillary polls at 39 percent.

Remember that old joke about two hunters who see a bear racing toward them? One says to the other, “Why are you putting on track shoes? You can’t outrun a bear.” The other hunter says, “I don’t have to outrun a bear. I only have to outrun you.”

When it comes to Hillary, Trump is the hunter with the track shoes.

Third, even polls showing Trump as “historically unpopular” also show Congress and other politicians with even worse ratings. Again, Trump is the hunter with the track shoes. Everyone else is going to get eaten by the bear.

So, good luck to Democrats. Trump’s unpopularity does not matter. All that matters: Is he more popular than his opponent?

Now to Obamacare. More bad news for Democrats. I was praying for the defeat of the Obamacare repeal. Our own Nevada Sen. Dean Heller and his RINO friends ruined it. They turned a “repeal” into a coronation.

The Senate bill repealed almost none of the taxes or regulations that are damaging our economy and murdering the middle class. Worse, it only slowed the expansion of Medicaid by 2025. Which means that never would have happened. That’s the biggest scam in the book. Put off any cuts into the future, where they will never happen.

The “repeal” was so bad, it would have postponed the collapse of Obamacare. It would have taken Democrats off the hook. Republicans would have owned this monstrosity. And when this modern-day Frankenstein’s monster collapses and takes the U.S. economy with it, who would get the blame? The GOP.

Democrats now own Obamacare’s collapse. And its death is coming soon. It will destroy many lives, jobs and businesses. So tragic. It never had to end this way. It should have just been repealed in full.

But here’s the raw truth. You can never “save” a drug addict by giving him or her money. You are enabling. You are making it worse. Obamacare is a drug addict with a death wish. By spending more money to save it, Republicans were feeding the monster. The only way to save ourselves now is “tough love.” Obamacare must crash and burn. It must hit rock bottom — just like a drug addict.

And that’s bad news for Democrats. In the months leading up to the 2018 and 2020 elections, the bad news of Obamacare’s demise will come in waves. Half the country will be without options for insurance. Rates will rise dramatically each year. More exchanges will go broke. More middle-class Americans will lose their insurance. Jobs will be lost. The debt will pile up.

Democrats got what they wanted. Now it’s the millstone around their necks. And for each new piece of devastating news about the demise and destruction of Obamacare, add a point to the GOP vote total.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally-syndicated "WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show" from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.