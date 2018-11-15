COMMENTARY: Democrats undermining integrity of U.S. elections

AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato

It turns out James Carville was wrong. It’s not about “the economy, stupid.” President Donald Trump has created the greatest booming economy since Ronald Reagan. But this past election wasn’t about “the economy, stupid.”

It was “about the election integrity, stupid.” As Stalin supposedly once said, all that matters is who counts the votes.

Since election night, Democrats have had one hell of a lucky streak. Democrats have picked up two U.S. Senate seats they were losing on election night in Montana and Arizona. In Florida, Democrats have discovered 83,000 votes since Election Day to cut their Senate candidate’s deficit down to only 12,000. And they’re not done yet.

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida warns that Democrats are sending their most vicious lawyers down to the Sunshine State to change election law so they can claim the Senate seat. Democrat lawyers are asking judges to change the law — to count ballots with signatures that don’t match the voter signature on file.

In the House, it’s even worse. After Election Day, Democrats have won 17 House seats from Republicans who were leading on election night.

Here are some important questions for my readers to ponder. Does anyone find it strange that ballots show up, out of the blue, days after the election? Should they be accepted? How about if signatures don’t match? Why do these mysterious ballots always seem to favor Democrats?

Folks, this much good luck isn’t just strange. I’m a Vegas oddsmaker. The odds are stratospheric that Democrats would win virtually every time a race is decided post-Election Day and thousands of late ballots appear out of nowhere.

But the picture gets clearer. A Broward County, Florida, deputy says civil rights attorneys were handing out absentee ballots to inmates after the election. What a surprise.

In Georgia, Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams refuses to concede — at the same time 5,000 new absentee ballots showed up days after the election. And to no one’s surprise, two federal judges appointed by Barack Obama have ruled in Abrams’ favor that ballots should be accepted with an incorrect or omitted birth date.

Then there are Arizona’s “emergency voting centers,” where voters with health “emergencies” were allowed to cast ballots after early voting had concluded. All five locations just happened to be in heavily Democrat districts. The Maricopa County recorder, a Democrat, said voters were required to have an “emergency” to use the centers, but admitted voters were never asked what their “emergency” was.

It’s about the “election integrity, stupid.” This is an opinion column. My opinion is Democrats are manipulating the rules and committing fraud to steal elections. This was a warmup act. Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., said this week that Democrats are “stress-testing” the U.S. election system in order to create a “road map” to “steal” the 2020 election from Donald Trump. I think he’s right.

