COMMENTARY: Do you embrace the booming Trump economy or crazy Democrats

There are two clear choices. Prosperity and a booming economy. Or pure freaking crazy.

On one hand …

Small-business optimism is the highest in almost four decades (since the great Ronald Reagan) and the second highest in history. The single biggest problem for businesses under Donald Trump — their only complaint nowadays — is finding decent employees. There are now more jobs than quality employees to fill them. That’s a pretty good problem to have.

Manufacturing is doing even better. Last month, America added 31,000 manufacturing jobs. Over the past 12 months, we’ve added 224,000 manufacturing jobs. Since the day after Trump’s election, the economy has added 263,000 manufacturing jobs.

The U.S. economy is booming. It’s the “Trump Miracle.” That’s choice No. 1.

Or you could choose pure freaking crazy. Insanity. Straitjackets and rubber rooms. Not to mention racism toward white people.

Here’s your other path …

Hillary Clinton was speaking in front of a crowd in India earlier this week. She condemned the Heartland of America as racist and backward. And she said white women voted for Trump “because their husbands told them to.”

Think about that statement for a moment. Fifty-two percent of white women voted for Trump. Hillary says that’s because they’re racist, backward and their husbands told them to. But 93 percent of black women voted for Hillary and 96 percent of black women voted for Barack Obama in 2012. Hillary sees that as perfectly normal.

You can’t change crazy. Or racist. Hillary seems to have an obsessive hatred for white people (who voted against her).

But the Democrat Party is full of crazy.

California Gov. Jerry Brown said to Trump, “This is basically going to war.” He was referring to the Trump administration’s attempt to enforce immigration law. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy on the part of California or its Gov. “Moonbeam.”

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf served as a “gang lookout” for illegal felons. She warned them ICE was on the way. Her warning (i.e. sedition) allowed violent criminals to evade arrest. Her warning could have led to the ambush of law enforcement officers. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there.

Democrat Chuck Schumer said he voted against a recent Trump judicial nominee because he’s white. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there. No racism either, right?

Democrat Rep. Maxine Waters promises “reparations” for black people if Democrats win the presidency in 2020. She’s saying that even though my Jewish grandparents arrived here from Germany and Russia in the 1900s … long after slavery or the Civil War … and even though they came here to escape from slavery, discrimination and genocide themselves … I will have to pay a “white tax” for the sins of other people hundreds of years ago. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there. No racism either, right?

Democrat House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi attacked Trump this week over the arrest of what she called “law-abiding” illegal aliens. She called sending ICE to arrest people in our country illegally a shocking abuse of power. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there.

Leading Democrat strategists have said publicly in recent days the Democrat Party will run in 2020 on a platform of abolishing ICE. They believe America has no right to enforce its laws or borders. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there.

In New Orleans, a restaurant, to highlight racial inequality, is charging white customers twice as much as people of color. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there. No racism either, right?

A group of students at the University of Texas just launched a “No Whites Allowed” magazine called NWA. Nothing extreme, radical or crazy there. No racism either, right?

There’s your choice. A booming economy and prosperity … or pure freaking crazy. And racist, too.

I’m not going back to crazy and racist. I choose prosperity. How about you?

