COMMENTARY: Donald Trump among the big winners in Tuesday’s election

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I always tell the raw truth. I don’t back down. I just say what’s on my mind and let the chips fall where they may. Here’s the raw truth about Tuesday’s election, the winners and the losers.

Winner No. 1: President Donald Trump. Trump pulled off a miracle. He became only the fifth incumbent president to add Senate seats in the past 105 years. He picked up new seats in Florida, Missouri, Indiana and North Dakota. Blue wave? There was no blue wave. Senate victories look more like a red wave … but not for the GOP. Specifically for Trump.

Where Trump campaigned, GOP Senate candidates won nine of 11 races. Trump’s energy pulls the GOP train. The GOP lost the House only because Trump couldn’t be in 435 places at once.

Winner No. 2: Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Now he gets to play hero and protect America from radical nut cases suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome, such as Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Maxine Waters and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. This is a dream situation for Trump. Compared to these hysterical extremists and Marxists, he’ll look like the adult in the room. Democrats will destroy themselves with their anger, hate and vitriol, setting up Trump for a win in 2020 and creating a chance for the GOP to retake the House with Trump’s star power at the top of the ticket.

Winner No. 3: Wayne Allyn Root — and every other conservative talker in America. We just hit the jackpot. Impeachment. Investigations. Bitter accusations. Controversy, chaos and fighting between Trump, Pelosi and Waters will be the best thing that ever happened to my shows. There will never be a dull moment. People on all sides will tune in to hear the latest drama in the most exciting soap opera in America political history, “As the Trump Turns.”

Winner No. 4: The stock market. History proves Wall Street and stock investors love gridlock. Nothing will pass for the next two years — except billions in infrastructure spending. Wall Street loves that, too.

Winner No. 5: Trump again. He won’t pass any bills. But with an expanded GOP Senate on his side, Trump will get new conservative federal judges confirmed at the fastest rate in history. Dems are excited because they just won the House. But that’s meaningless. Trump will now “fundamentally change America” via the federal judiciary and executive orders.

Losers: Paul Ryan and most every RINO Republican in the House who blew their careers by fighting Trump every step of the way and blowing the opportunity to pass the president’s conservative agenda. They committed political suicide by not siding with Trump.

The Biggest Loser: Nevada. We will soon become California East — an open borders sanctuary state, with massive tax, spending and welfare increases on the way. Say goodbye to a booming state economy and population growth. The exodus of business owners and productive citizens will soon begin.

Now to the real raw honesty. In coming columns, I’ll explain exactly how and why the Nevada GOP blew it. You’re going to want to hear this.

