COMMENTARY: Donald Trump could be greatest economic president ever

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

I don’t mean to say I told you so. But I told you so.

In almost every column, I celebrate Donald J. Trump and his economic genius. I believe Trump is the greatest economic president in modern American history. Maybe the greatest ever.

Or, as the younger generation calls it, the “GOAT” (Greatest of All Time).

I don’t ask you to love his tweets. Or personal attacks. Or every sentence of every Trump speech or interview. Who cares? Let Trump be Trump. Words don’t affect your day-to-day life. What matters is action. And Trump is a man of action.

Trump’s words may offend, irritate or shock. That’s just his way. And mine, too. We’re both from the streets of New York. We both believe an aggressive, in-your-face offense is the best defense. On the mean streets of New York, that’s how you win a street fight. That’s how you stay alive.

But what matters is the economy. Food on your table. Enough money to take great care of your family. Enough money for a new car or home. Enough money for a nice vacation. That’s what most Americans care about. Not a Trump tweet.

The questions that matter above all else: Are you doing better today than you were under Obama? Is your life improved? Is your job more secure? Are you more optimistic for the future? If the answer for each of those questions is yes, Trump wins by an electoral landslide in 2020.

Well, don’t look now, but it’s happening exactly as I predicted. Back in early October 2016, a month before the presidential election that Hillary Clinton was expected to win handedly, I gave a speech at “The Money Show” in Dallas. It was recorded, by the way.

I predicted a Trump upset victory. But more importantly, I predicted Trump’s presidency would produce the greatest economic boom since Ronald Reagan. I predicted a jobs boom. A rebirth of high-paying manufacturing jobs. Economic growth of 3 percent or higher. I predicted one of the great stock market booms. I advised buying energy and manufacturing stocks. I predicted America under Trump would become the energy capital of the world. And I predicted Trump’s tax cuts and regulation slashing would produce “the Trump golden age of prosperity.”

It all came true.

Sure enough, even ultra-liberal CNN now agrees. On Thursday, CNN announced Trump’s economic approval rating has soared to an all-time high. CNN’s political director David Chalian said, “Here is the Trump card for the president … 56 percent of Americans approve how he’s handling the economy. This is the highest number we’ve ever seen in CNN polling.”

At the same time, Gallop reported 56 percent of Americans rate their economic health as excellent or good. Only 15 percent rate it as poor. Where I come from, 56 percent to 15 percent is a landslide.

This was all before the Labor Department reported on Friday that 263,000 new jobs were created in April, far above expectations. Unemployment fell to 3.6 percent, the lowest since 1969. Can you even remember 1969? I can’t either.

Even better news: Hispanic unemployment dropped to the lowest in history. I can’t wait for Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to explain why this is a bad thing.

Trust me, Trump just guaranteed himself a large share of the Hispanic vote.

At the same time, the Fed announced that, despite fast economic growth and fast job growth, there is little to no inflation. Trump has produced “the Goldilocks economy.” It’s not too small, not too big, not too fast, not too slow. It’s just right.

Trump may actually be the GOAT.

Contact Wayne Allyn Root at Wayne@ROOTforAmerica.com. Hear or watch the nationally syndicated “WAR Now: The Wayne Allyn Root Show” from 3 to 6 p.m. daily at 790 Talk Now and at 5 p.m. on Newsmax TV.